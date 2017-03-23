WUOMFM

Group to launch agriculture water quality campaign to protect Lake Erie

  • Chemical fertilizers and manure encourage cyanobacteria growth.
    Jeff Reutter / Ohio State University

The Michigan Agri-Business Association, a trade group representing agricultural interests, is launching a campaign to educate farmers about best practices to keep chemical fertilizers and manure from flowing into streams and rivers that lead into Lake Erie.

The fertilizers and manure contain nutrients that encourage the growth of toxic cyanobacteria. 

Thick, unsightly blooms of the bright green organism have spread over wide areas of Lake Erie in recent years, including one that surrounded Toledo, Ohio's water intake in 2014, briefly shutting down the water supply to tens of thousands of people.

The five best practices include:

  • Testing soil regularly and following the results, to make sure no more fertilizer is being applied than is necessary
  • Utilizing new technology to optimize fertilizer use
  • Planting cover crops to keep fertilizer and manure on the land and out of the water
  • Applying fertilizer and manure during appropriate weather conditions
  • Relying on the expertise of Certified Crop Advisors to manage the application of nutrients.

Jim Byrum, MABA President, says the good news for farmers is they are able to save money at the same time they are taking steps to improve water quality – because they can use less fertilizer and get the same or better results.

Byrum says many large-scale farms have already implemented many of the five best practices, but smaller farms and people who farm part-time may not have gotten the word.

Byrum says he believes the voluntary approach is the best, particularly because in the current state and federal budget climate, it's highly unlikely any new funds would be allocated for making the best practices mandatory.

MABA is also launching a new training program for workers who apply manure, beginning this spring.  The group already has a chemical fertilizer training program in place; 450 workers participated in the program in 2016, its first year.

cyanobacteria
toxic algae blooms
toledo water
Lake Erie

Related Content

EPA cuts would drain the future of Lake Erie

By Mar 22, 2017
A cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Erie in 2013.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Last night I drove almost a hundred miles into Ohio to preside over a discussion with huge implications for Michigan. The topic was the future of Lake Erie, the warmest and shallowest of the Great Lakes and a major source of drinking water for 11 million people.

EPA might change its guidelines for the toxin microcystin

By Mar 7, 2017
A lighthouse on Pelee Island in Lake Erie.
Richard Hsu / Flickr

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a health advisory for microcystin. That’s the toxin that shut down Toledo’s drinking water supply in 2014.

It’s released by a kind of cyanobacteria that’s been forming on Lake Erie every year, and it can hurt your liver.

OSU study: Ohioans willing to pay part of the price to reduce the green tide on Lake Erie

By Dec 26, 2016
mark brush / Michigan Radio

Ohio State University researchers say the public is willing to pay part of the price to address Lake Erie’s cyanobacteria problem.  

Snyder names Lake Erie “impaired’ waterway

By Nov 10, 2016
A cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Erie in 2013.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Governor Rick Snyder and state environmental officials have declared western Lake Erie is an “impaired” waterway that needs to be cleaned up.       

The problem is algae blooms that threaten plants and wildlife. The blooms are caused largely by phosphorous runoff from agricultural fertilizers. Two years ago, the algae blooms forced Toledo to declare a drinking water emergency.

Mike Alexander is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He says Michigan and other states and Canadian provinces that border western Lake Erie are already working on the problem.

Algae Toxins Prompt Toledo To Ban Its Drinking Water

By Bill Chappell Aug 3, 2014

The National Guard is making water deliveries in Toledo, Ohio, where officials say the tap water isn't safe to drink even if it's been boiled. Gov. John Kasich has declared an emergency in the area, as officials await tests on levels of toxins that can cause flu-like symptoms and liver damage.

Cyanobacteria spreading in Lake Erie

By Jul 29, 2014
Lake Improvement Association / Flickr

The western end of Lake Erie, especially near Toledo, is seeing a lot of cyanobacteria this year. It’s been worse, but this year's cyanobacteria bloom is larger than average.

And we’re seeing a kind of cyanobacteria (sometimes referred to as blue-green algae) that can produce a toxin. It can make you sick if you swim in it. It can make pets sick. And it’s a problem for water purification plants and drinking water, too.

Don Scavia is the director of the Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan. He’s also an aquatic ecologist.

When Lake Erie was considered “dead” back in the 1960s and '70s, these cyanobacteria blooms were a contributing factor.

Michigan, Ohio, Indiana join forces to fight cyanobacteria

By May 5, 2015
farming equiptment
Helen Hanley / creative commons

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is teaming up with three states –  Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana –  and 40 groups to jointly tackle cyanobacteria, that scourge of Lake Erie that briefly shut down Toledo's water supply last summer.

Cyanobacteria thrives on phosphorus and other nutrients in runoff from farms. The hope is to deprive cyanobacteria of some of the food it needs to reproduce in massive quantities.

Ohio tries to put cyanobacteria on a diet

By Mar 25, 2015
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

The Ohio state Legislature has passed bills to try to cut down on the nutrients flowing into Lake Erie that feed cyanobacteria. 

Cyanobacteria looks like algae, and some forms are toxic. 

A cyanobacteria bloom shut down Toledo's water supply briefly last summer. 

Manure, untreated sewage, sediment, and phosphorus all encourage the growth of cyanobacteria.

The legislation establishes fines against farmers caught applying manure on a frozen field or right before a heavy rain.

Report details ways to prevent, reduce cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Erie

By Aug 5, 2014
A cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Erie in 2013.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A toxin produced by a kind of cyanobacteria contaminated Toledo's water supply over the weekend. It left 400,000 people without drinking water.

Blooms of cyanobacteria (sometimes referred to as blue-green algae) like these happen when excess nutrients — mostly phosphorus — run off into Lake Erie from farms and sewage treatment plants.

The International Joint Commission is an independent organization that gives advice to the U.S. and Canada on Great Lakes issues. Earlier this year, the IJC put out a report on how to prevent these blooms.

Raj Bejankiwar, of the Commission's Great Lakes Regional Office in Windsor, Ontario, is the lead scientist on that report.

Cyanobacteria blooms were a problem in the '60s and '70s, but then they went away and in the 2000s they started coming back. Bejankiwar says it's because of runoff, mainly from farms.

"We have to stop feeding algae their food, which is phosphorus. We use that extensively in the agriculture land and Toledo is right in the ground zero zone for algae, especially the Maumee River watershed." Bejankiwar adds that in the past few years, heavy storms have washed phosphorus-filled fertilizer from farms. "It ends up in the Maumee River and then finally in Lake Erie."