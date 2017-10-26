WUOMFM

Group opposes bill to cut funds that support undocumented immigrants

By 44 seconds ago
  • Flickr/jnn1776 / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Arab-American Civil Rights League is speaking out against legislation that would ban local governments in Michigan from using revenues to "specifically support or otherwise assist" undocumented immigrants.

Under HB 5053, residents of municipalities that don't comply within 60 days would be able to sue or file a complaint about their local government with the state attorney general.

The ACRL says the bill "clearly seeks to quash any pro-immigrant local efforts" and could impact services that are available regardless of immigration status such as municipal ID programs, courts and police services

ACRL Chairman Nasser Beydoun says it could also lead to local governments racially profiling community members in order to avoid penalties.  

"The majority of people are good people, but then there's this fringe part of society that hates everybody who's not the same color as them or the same religion as them. [The bill] gives them power to go after these undocumented immigrants," Beydoun says. 

State Representative Jeff Noble, R-Plymouth, is the bill's sponsor. He says it's meant to protect taxpayers and only targets those who are in the country illegally.  

"This has nothing to do with folks that are here [legally] and have gone through the process or are here for whatever reason. We're simply dealing with folks that have come here illegally, trying to utilize taxpayer dollars," Noble says.

Noble introduced the legislation in the State House earlier this month.

Tags: 
undocumented immigrants
illegal immigration
Arab-American Civil Rights League

Related Content

ICE looking for possible detention center sites near Detroit

By April Van Buren Oct 18, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Federal immigration officials are scouting possible locations for detention center sites in the greater Detroit area.

That’s according to a request for information posted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month.

Faith leaders weigh civil disobedience to counter immigration crackdown

By Sep 6, 2017
Mercedes Mejia/Michigan Radio

Religion and politics are always a combustible mix.

During the long debate over gay marriage, many people of faith and their leaders argued that it violated their deeply held religious beliefs.

Now, more are speaking out against our nation's immigration laws and their enforcement by the Trump administration. And they're using religious convictions as the reason why. 

Today, some faith leaders gathered in Washtenaw County to make a passionate declaration of support for protecting immigrants from deportation.

Kalamazoo County to issue local ID cards starting next year

By Jul 6, 2017
Kalamazoo
Public domain

Kalamazoo County plans to issue its own local ID cards starting next year. County commissioners narrowly approved the plan Wednesday.

The county estimates 27,000 residents currently don't have photo IDs. Many business and community leaders back the plan to create new local ID cards for county residents. But others opposed the plan because the cards could be available to some undocumented immigrants.  

County Commissioner John Gisler was one of those opposed. He says he doesn’t agree with current immigration law.

Lansing area churches launch "community sanctuary plan"

By May 25, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Lansing-area churches are banding together to provide sanctuary to immigrants fighting deportation.

“I officially declare, as of this moment, that All Saints Episcopal Church is a sanctuary church,” Pastor Kit Carlson said, standing in front of her East Lansing church Thursday afternoon. She and other religious leaders announced what they call a community sanctuary effort in the Lansing area.  