Group plans 'Peace Zone' in area where Wayne State officer was slain

DETROIT - The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality says it plans to introduce conflict resolution training, peer mediation and other programs in the neighborhood where a Wayne State University campus police officer was slain.

The group also says it will work to create a more positive atmosphere for relations between police and the community in the "Peace Zone."

The "Peace Zone" will be just west of the Wayne State campus and northwest of downtown.

On Nov. 22, Officer Collin Rose was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he radioed that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Rose was shot in the head during the stop.

Prosecutors later dropped charges against a man who had been arrested in the case.