Groups suing to block state funds for private schools

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Public school advocates are suing to block the state of Michigan from helping private schools with the cost of complying with state requirements such as immunization reporting and safety drills.

The lawsuit will be filed later Tuesday in the Court of Claims. The Michigan Association of School Boards and groups representing school administrators and others said at a news conference that spending $2.5 million in the current state budget on nonpublic schools is unconstitutional.

The organizations say they want to stop the funding now before it becomes an annual allotment and potentially grows to a bigger amount.

Their suit also will challenge the spending because the Senate did not approve it the minimum two-thirds support requires for the appropriation of public money for private purposes.

