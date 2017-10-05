WUOMFM

GRPD welcomes most diverse recruiting class of officers in years

By 19 seconds ago

Credit J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Grand Rapids Police Department wanted to mirror the community it serves. Now, the most diverse recruiting class in years has been sworn in.

Dave Rahinsky, chief of police for the Grand Rapids Police Department, says the diversity was intentional.

“We want a police department that closely mirrors the community we police. We weren't always able to produce that result when we hired only sworn personnel,” Rahinsky said.

Rahinsky says this was the first time in 16 years the department sponsored a recruiting class, meaning it paid for the 16-week police academy and eight-week in-house training for each recruit, rather than seeking previously sworn-in officers from other cities.

The class of ten officers comprises three African-American men, three white women, two white men, one Hispanic man and one Asian-American woman.

Bernard Schaefer II is one of the ten officers who was just sworn in. He says the journey from the academy to being sworn in was a long one.

“I remember at the time they told us there would only be five spots. And so they extended that once they saw the potential in the group that had come forth. And so just to have been chosen is a great honor,” Schaefer said.

The department says going forward, it wants each recruiting class to offer something different from the last. 

Tags: 
Grand Rapids Police Department
diversity

Related Content

Grand Rapids Police Dept. solicits input to better serve community

By Aug 17, 2017
Grand Rapids Police Department
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Grand Rapids Police Department wants a better relationship with the community it serves -- so it sought out a task force to review its policies.

The department volunteered for this review after a study released earlier this year found some racial disparities in traffic stops.

Grand Rapids community members discuss race and policing at first public meeting

By Jun 12, 2017
Community members talk about policing in Grand Rapids at the first of five scheduled public meetings scheduled for June.
Dustin Dwyer

Police department leaders and elected city officials in Grand Rapids listened quietly today at the first public meeting to discuss police and community relations. 

It was the first of five scheduled public meetings on the topic. The meetings came about in part because of a study released in April that showed Grand Rapids police pull over black and Hispanic drivers at disproportionate rates compared to whites. And, there was an incident in March in which a police officer held five unarmed black boys at gun point.

First black state trooper: MSP director’s stance on NFL protests doesn’t help diversity efforts

By Sep 27, 2017
A Michigan State Police file photo.
Michigan State Police

The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem "degenerates."

The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus is demanding that Governor Snyder fire Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. The black lawmakers say they're "appalled" by the post.

But Governor Snyder says he will not ask Col. Etue to resign, citing her decades of public service.