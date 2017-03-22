WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

In a grudge-filled world, empathy could be the key to joy

By 4 hours ago

To many, it seems like these are angry, unhappy times in America, and in our world.

Witvliet prepares her participant for a study.
Credit Courtesy of Charlotte vanOyen Witvliet

The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World offers an antidote. It brings us wisdom from two of the world’s leading spiritual leaders – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.  

It chronicles a conversation between the two leaders – sharing their stories and best teachings for creating long-lasting joy and happiness. The book pairs their thoughts with scientific research into happiness.

One of the studies in the book centers on the importance of forgiveness and compassion.

Charlotte vanOyen Witvliet is the Hope College psychology professor who did that study.

The study asked people to identify a person they felt was responsible for a specific hurt or wrongdoing. Then, participants were asked to think about that offender in different ways.

When participants focused on empathy and forgiveness, several observations were noted:

“We found a shift away from negative and toward positive emotion,” Witvliet said. “We found that people were calmer, that they perceived they were more in control.”

She said in addition to actually experiencing empathy and forgiveness, participants also showed a marked physiological response as well.

“Their faces were calmer, their brows were less furrowed,” she said. “The muscles under their eyes were less tensed. Their sweat levels were able to drop off, as they do as people become more calm in the laboratory. Their heart rates were less reactive and more calm and their blood pressure was also less reactive.”

For more, listen to the full conversation above.

This segment originally aired on Oct. 25, 2016.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
joy
empathy
dalai lama
spirituality

Related Content

Statistics don't stir empathy, but the people behind the numbers do

By Oct 22, 2015
Open Data is the idea that some data should be freely available to the public. But can we put that data to good use if we can't really connect with it?
flickr user jwyg / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

It’s easy to feel sometimes like we’re awash in lots of numbers in the news.

There are all kinds of data about foreclosures, costs of health, poverty, you name it.

But it’s all just numbers. It can be hard to look through the data to see the real people beneath. Numbers don’t tell you about moms struggling, hungry kids, or people who sleep on concrete at night.

Alex B. Hill has been thinking a lot about the separation of big numbers and real people.