WUOMFM

Gutting NAFTA will gut Michigan

By 15 minutes ago
  • Ford Focus being assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
    Ford Focus being assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
    Sam VarnHagen / Ford Motor Co.

My guess is that virtually everyone who even half-heartedly follows the news knows that a Republican senator from Tennessee called the White House an “adult day care center” after the President called him a coward, et cetera, et cetera.

But I’d guess not one person in a hundred knows that marathon talks are underway in an attempt to renegotiate NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement. There are supposed to be seven rounds of these meetings before Christmas, shuttling between Mexico City, Ottawa, and Washington, where they are meeting this week.

President Trump has been insisting that NAFTA be reworked on terms much more favorable to the United States. His administration wants tougher “rules of origin” that would require vehicles to have a higher percentage of U.S. made parts.

Few in any of the three member nations doubt that NAFTA needs tweaking. When these talks started six weeks ago, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said, “The agreement is 23 years old. The global, North American and Canadian economies have been transformed in that time by the technology revolution,” and that of course changes are needed.

But in general, Canada and Mexico merely want to fix NAFTA. President Trump campaigned on a promise to repeal it, which has evolved into demands for drastic revision.

There is a chance the American side may make demands so outrageous they actually destroy the treaty. Last week, Douglas George, a skilled trade negotiator who is now Canada’s consul general in Detroit, told me this could have huge and potentially disastrous consequences for Michigan.

“Of all the states that could be affected by NAFTA, Michigan is at the top of the list,” he said, because we do more trade with Canada, primarily automotive, than any other state.

Daniel Ujczo is an international trade and customs lawyer in Columbus, Ohio, who specializes in U.S.-Canada matters. He knows NAFTA isn’t all that popular, especially among those who think it has cost automotive jobs in Michigan. “Usually when I hear NAFTA in Detroit, it is preceded by another adjective that starts with F,” he told me.

Ujczo isn’t thrilled with some Canadian positions on NAFTA. But he has been alarmed by what he calls the “aggressive rhetoric” of the Trump administration, and their negative comments at the talks’ outset.

He cautioned that things are more complex in the automotive sector than many may understand. “The automotive industry … wants negotiators to understand that billions of dollars have been spent to develop a highly efficient North American manufacturing supply chain and is fighting to block any changes to the percentage of parts made in the originating country to qualify for tariff free-trade,” he posted on his site.

But changes in those percentages is what the administration is demanding. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross complained that NAFTA has led to a trade deficit that “has gutted American manufacturing, killed jobs, and sapped our wealth.”

That rhetoric has alarmed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which called the administration’s “rules of origin” rhetoric “highly dangerous.” Now, of course, many trade talks start out with hostile speeches and end with grins and handshakes.

But if we were to withdraw from NAFTA, there would clearly be some big financial losers, and everything I know indicates Michigan would be first to feel the pain.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
NAFTA
Jack Lessenberry

Related Content

In ongoing NAFTA re-negotiations, Canada demands rollback of states’ right-to-work laws

By Stateside Staff Sep 7, 2017
parliament hill in ottawa
robin_ottawa / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

From his earliest days as a candidate, President Trump complained about NAFTA, calling it the worst deal ever.

But soon after taking office, he backed away from his pledge to tear up the trade agreement. Instead, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are re-negotiating NAFTA.

Earlier this week, Canada made a demand that could certainly resonate here in Michigan — a call to roll back the right-to-work laws which allow workers to opt out of paying dues to the unions that represent them in collective bargaining.

Michigan labor leaders, politicians wary of Trump's potential NAFTA plan

By Jul 17, 2017
Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore / wikimedia commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

The Trump administration is expected to release a NAFTA negotiation plan soon, which could have a large effect on Michigan's economy. NAFTA is opposed by many American workers, who say the plan has taken U.S. jobs to Mexico.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, says Trump's NAFTA plan should reflect the promises made during the campaign. In several states, including Michigan, Trump said he would pull the United States out of NAFTA. He has since decided to renegotiate.

Visa uncertainty worries Canadian nurses, and the Michigan hospitals that rely on them

By Mar 17, 2017
Patti Kunkel, a Canadian nurse practitioner in Henry Ford Hospital's cardiac intensive care unit, worries that her TN visa may not be renewed.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

It appears some Canadian nurses who work in southeast Michigan hospitals may not be able to do so for much longer.

That’s  because some U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seem to have changed their longstanding interpretation of a NAFTA provision allowing those nurses special work visas—though it’s apparently not an agency-wide change in policy.

The NAFTA treaty allows Canadian and Mexican citizens in certain occupations, including registered nurses, specific work visas called TN visas.

Renegotiating NAFTA won't bring back many jobs, say some economists

By May 21, 2017
automotiveauto.info

President Trump followed up on a key campaign promise last week and formally notified Congress of his intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Some economists say there's more of a downside than an upside to opening up the landmark deal, especially for Michigan.

Charles Ballard is an economist at Michigan State University. "My advice to anybody talking about renegotiating NAFTA, if you have to use a scalpel, use a scalpel.  Please don't use a meat ax," Ballard said.

Schlissel's emails about Trump weren't a big deal, but process could lead to good FOIA changes

By Oct 6, 2017
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

We haven’t had a lot of what we used to call “slow news days” lately.

Something that once might have been a story for a week quickly gets overwhelmed by a new torrent of disasters, natural and man-made.

One story that was somewhat overlooked was an interesting Freedom of Information Act case involving the president of the University of Michigan, Mark Schlissel, and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a group whose ideology oscillates between libertarianism and thinly veiled support for the Republican Party.

Privatizing the police would be a dangerous policy

By Oct 5, 2017
Police
J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of legislation proposed that was, well, just plain nutty. Some was wrongheaded, some was outrageous, and generally the system took care of itself. There have also been things that became law that I profoundly disagreed with or which filled me with dismay. But I frankly cannot recall being really scared by any of it, until now.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof is pushing a plan to legalize a whole new class of private police forces, and if that isn’t immensely frightening, I think it should be.