This guy is working to save Detroit's music heritage before it's lost

  • Carleton Gholz working to restore the old Blue Bird stage where Miles Davis and John Coltrane played.
    Photo courtesy of Detroit Sound Conservancy

You could argue that the biggest Michigan story of the last decade was Detroit – the fall of its famously corrupt mayor, the city’s descent into bankruptcy, and its reemergence and renaissance. Nobody would have believed 10 years ago that downtown Detroit would be booming today, or that Midtown near Wayne State University would be a trendy place to live.

Today, Detroit’s streetlights are all on again, and a balding and plump white guy from the suburbs is the most popular mayor in years.

There’s still an urgent need for more jobs. But there’s a need for not only bread but roses too, and culturally, Detroit was always music.

Yes, to many people that means Motown, but there was and is a lot more. Jazz in a hundred venues, Miles Davis and John Coltrane on the stage at the Blue Bird Inn. Charlie Parker, the Bird, cutting records at United Sound Studios. Rodriguez, famous in South Africa but virtually unknown in his hometown till the blockbuster movie Searching for Sugarman. It was and is John Lee Hooker and legendary DJ and cultural force Ken Collier. Detroit was a main battleground in the rise of techno.

It was also where a white kid named Doug Fieger had a monster hit called My Sharona with The Knack. But much of this precious legacy is being lost. Acetate tapes are rotting in a thousand garages. The roof is falling in at the abandoned Blue Bird Inn.

Five years ago, a young scholar and writer from Troy, the whitest of all white bread suburbs, decided to do something about it. Carleton Gholz founded the Detroit Sound Conservancy, and announced his mission was to "increase awareness of and support for the city’s musical heritage through advocacy, preservation and education."

Gholz is an amazing fellow.

Though he looks 25, he just turned 40, and has a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh after writing a thesis on one aspect of Detroit’s music scene. He’s been a noted music journalist, a consultant and a teacher.

Working to restore the old Blue Bird Inn stage.
Credit Courtesy of the Detroit Sound Conservancy.

And now, under the radar, without help from any big names or the city itself, the organization he founded has been doing amazing things. He and a merry band of archeologists and volunteers pulled the famous stage out of the Blue Bird, restored it, and sent it off to France, where it is now being featured in a UNESCO international design exhibit.

They are working on projects from marking historic sites and jazz greats to saving places like the Graystone International Jazz Museum. Every year, they’ve been holding major conferences. You can get a flavor of everything they’re doing from their website, Detroitsound.org.  This year, Gholz told me, their goal is to finally get a building of their own.

“All this legacy is scattered and being lost,” he told me.

He wants to create a go-to place where historians and Hollywood can come for information about Detroit’s music scene, where famous artists’ records and work can be digitized and archived as a matter of course.

This is rather amazing and important work which deserves attention and support. Culturally and otherwise, I suspect that Detroit and Michigan are vibrant in ways most politicians have no idea about. Somehow, even in the depths of winter, I find that reassuring.

Detroit Sound Conservancy wants to show city cares about its sonic past

By Oct 13, 2016
Carleton Gholz, founder and Executive Director of the Detroit Sound Conservancy.
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

 


There’s no arguing that Detroit has a rich and diverse musical heritage.

There’s also no arguing that Detroit has had its challenges in preserving its history and heritage.

That’s why the Detroit Sound Conservancy came to be.

Its mission is to support Detroit’s musical heritage through advocacy, conservation, and education.

This Saturday the DSC is holding its 3rd Annual Music Conference, free and open to the public.

Preserving the music of Detroit

By Kyle Norris Jun 24, 2012
DSC/Facebook

Many genres of music have deep roots in the city of Detroit, including punk, rock-and-roll, blues, techno and soul music. A new organization wants to help connect people and groups that have been archiving Detroit’s musical history.  

Carleton Gholz is the president and founder of the Detroit Sound Conservancy. He’s been researching a book about the rise of DJ and hip-hop culture in Detroit. During that time, he’s come across small archiving groups, music journalists, and older musicians. Now Gholz wants to unite them.

A Detroit-born filmmaker travels the world to uncover roots of the city's techno music

By Sep 16, 2014
Main stage of Hart Plaza, Detroit
User: The #technoMeccaMixtape / screengrab detroitsoundproject.com

The power of music to build bridges.

In this case, electronic and techno music is building bridges between Detroit and South Africa.

That's the focus of a documentary film called Electric Roots: The Detroit Sound Project. The short film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Filmmaker Kristian Hill is based in Los Angeles, but he is from Detroit. Hill says in exploring the underground electronic and techno music scenes in Detroit and places like Tokyo, Russia, and South Africa, he got to meet people from all over the world.

Hill says he found music lovers who have a real interest in Detroit music -- beyond just Motown.

“We’ve met people who tell us that you know, Muslims go to Mecca, but techno lovers go to Detroit,” says Hill.

* Listen to our conversation with Kristian Hill above.

Watch a trailer of the documentary:

There will be a screening of the film on September 27, 2014 at Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit. You can get more information on the screening and the progress of Hill's film on his website.

Famed Detroit jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave dies at 78

By Associated Press May 24, 2015
http://www.marcusbelgrave.net/

DETROIT (AP) - Marcus Belgrave, a jazz trumpeter who graced stages and studios with Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Cocker and Motown artists galore, has died. He was 78.

Detroit music legend Derrick May says bankruptcy is just a new angle to an old story

By Dec 4, 2013
Rene Passet / Flickr

There was another plot turn in the long story of Detroit's struggles yesterday.

A federal bankruptcy judge looked at all the evidence and declared, yep, the city of Detroit is indeed insolvent.

It's new, for sure, but for many who have lived and worked in Detroit, it's just more of the same.

Derrick May is one the founding fathers of techno music. Detroit was the birthplace of the genre, and May has achieved a lot of success traveling around the world playing shows. (Listen to his breakout hit here.)

Detroit musician inspired by city's "hustlers and grinders"

By Kyle Norris Oct 10, 2015
www.stoneyworld.com

Musician Britney Stoney is a born-and-raised Detroiter and she's inspired by her hometown in all kinds of ways. She's especially influenced by the people she calls "hustlers and grinders," meaning everyday people who work hard and live good lives, regardless of their circumstances. 

Stoney says her mother is a great example of a grinder, who raised her as a single mom while working as a waitress and bartender.

Here are a few lyrics from the song "Organ Donor:"

Detroit musician shares her story of being a black female rocker

By Mar 26, 2015

Detroit native Steffanie Christi’an is a musician and writer. She has collaborated with some of the top producers in New York City, including Big Proof of D12 and Emanuel (Eman) Kiriakou.

Detroit music landmark could be lost to I-94 expansion

By Jul 3, 2013
DetroitWiki

The United Sound Systems building on Second Street in Detroit could be demolished in an I-94 expansion plan. The recording studio has a rich musical history dating back to the 1930s.

Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis and George Clinton have recorded there.

Hill Auditorium 100th anniversary

By Michigan Radio Newsroom Feb 1, 2013
AndrewHorne / Wikimedia Commons

This Saturday, the University Musical Society at the U of M is celebrating a hundred years since the opening of Hill Auditorium.

The celebration will feature a premiere screening of a documentary about 100 Years of UMS Performances in Hill Auditorium that will teach visitors about history of Hill as a performance hall and as a landmark building in Ann Arbor.