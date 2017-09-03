WUOMFM

GVSU collecting solar eclipse glasses for 2019 event

By 5 minutes ago
  • A boy wears special glasses to view the eclipse
    Adam Fagen / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Grand Valley State University's Regional Math and Science Center is collecting eclipse glasses for a 2019 total solar eclipse that will be visible from the Pacific Ocean to parts of South America.

The Holland Sentinel reports that glasses used to view the sun during the August 21 eclipse over a long stretch of the United States will be sent to schools in South America and Asia through Astronomers Without Borders.

Math and Science Center program coordinator Kathy Agee says the donations will allow "children all over the world" to enjoy science.

On July 2, 2019, the moon is expected to completely block the sun. That totality will be visible east of New Zealand to the Coquimbo Region in Chile and Argentina.

Eclipse glasses will be collected through September 15th.

Tags: 
eclipse
Grand Valley State University

Related Content

LIVE MAP: Total solar eclipse crosses the U.S.

By Aug 21, 2017
Katie Park and Leanne Abraham/NPR / Source: NASA

The excitement has been building for weeks and weeks. On Monday, August 21st the solar eclipse will finally be here. It will darken the skies along a path from Oregon to South Carolina. It's the first eclipse that will be seen from coast to coast in 99 years. Millions will don special glasses or watch through pinhole projectors. Eclipse enthusiasts say totality never disappoints.

Follow this live updating map tracking the position of the eclipse across the United States. The map will be live starting around 10 a.m. and end around 3 p.m.

LIVE BLOG: Total solar eclipse crosses the U.S.

By Aug 21, 2017
Courtesy of Romeo Durscher / NASA

It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina.

Fourteen states are in the path of total darkness.

Follow the astronomical phenomenon's journey across America along with NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

Our live blog will start at around 10 a.m. and end around 3 p.m.

Loading...

"Totality" eludes Michigan, but solar eclipse will still be historic

By Aug 17, 2017
Image of the partial solar eclipse on October 23, 2014. The darkened spots on the sun are "sun spots," regions of cooler surface temperature.
Ron Moubry

If you (somehow) haven’t heard, there’s a solar eclipse happening next week that will be visible from coast to coast.

On Monday, Aug. 21, observers in some parts of the country will experience a total solar eclipse. It’s the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will be visible to people along a narrow “path of totality” stretching from the Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic coast, from Oregon to South Carolina.