GVSU latest school to offer Detroit grads tuition-free college

Another school has signed on with the Detroit Promise to make it easier for more of the city's students to attend college.

Grand Valley State University is the latest Michigan institution to offer a tuition-free education to Detroit graduates who meet certain criteria.

GVSU president Tom Haas says the school is "delighted" to become a full partner with the program.

"We're able to remove that financial barrier and allow the students to really focus in on their studies, so that they're successful while they're at Grand Valley and beyond," Haas said.

Detroit first announced that it was joining the list of Michigan communities that offer "promise zone" scholarships last spring.

The program started out by offering two years of tuition at five Metro Detroit community colleges. In November, the city announced the program was expanding to include four-year institutions.

Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University are a few of the schools that have signed on as full partners with the Detroit Promise since it expanded.

The program is currently funded by private organizations, but the money will come from an education tax increase beginning in 2018.