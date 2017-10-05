Haberman is third Democrat to run to succeed Trott

Dan Haberman, a Democrat, announced his candidacy today for Republican Dave Trott's U.S. House seat in the Detroit suburbs. Trott is not seeking re-election in 2018.

Haberman is a long-time resident of Birmingham and a Southeast Michigan businessman.

He said he will bring a problem-solving approach to government.

"The push to get government back to work for us is an essential driver, to get healthcare that works for all of us, an economy that works for all of us, and government that works for all of us," said Haberman.

He said his eye is on achieving results for the people, not for political donors.

Haberman said he will work to build an economy that works for everyone.

"We can expand opportunities in the trades, we can strengthen - not attack - our labor unions, we can invest in education, we need to plan for the challenges facing our retail industry," said Haberman. "And we should be focusing on small business which is my background."

Two other Democrats and two Republicans have also announced they are running for Trott's congressional seat.

Haberman has a B.A. in political science from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Haberman said he helped lead a push for smoke-free air in Michigan that resulted in a 2009 law banning smoking in restaurants and bars. Haberman runs a business that provides private offices, virtual offices and a coworking space in Troy, Michigan.

This is Haberman's first run for elective office.