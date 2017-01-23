Have you had a civil conversation despite major disagreements? We want to hear about it.

Even with the election over and the new president sworn in, discussing politics can be volatile for many people.

In many instances, the dialogue can quickly become inflammatory or accusatory. Feelings are hurt. Relationships are strained.

But respectful, informative discussions about politics are still possible.

If you’ve had a constructive conversation with someone who fundamentally disagreed you, we want to hear about it.

Tell us about the conversation itself - who you talked to, what you talked about. How did you keep it civil? How did you feel after the conversation was over? Were minds changed or did you accept each other's opinions? Any advice for others who want to have similar conversations?

Share your story below. You can also text us or leave us a message at (248) 962-3806, and tell us about your experience.