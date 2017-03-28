Heads up, iPhone users: Update for Michigan Radio app causing hiccups

On Monday, March 27, 2017, Apple officially released iOS 10.3 to the public. We want you to be aware that this update is causing issues with some of the apps in the App Store, including the Michigan Radio V4 app.

We are working with the developers of our app on fixing the problem that this update has caused.

We currently don’t have a timeframe, and will update you as soon as this has been resolved. Until this issues is resolved please consider using one of the following apps to receive our broadcast:

The NPR News app (search for WUOM)

Tunein Radio app



If you're experiencing any issues with your app, and you're not on iOS 10.3, please let us know. If you have any questions, email us at: streaming@michiganradio.org