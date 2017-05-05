WUOMFM

Health care hypocrisy

By 13 minutes ago
  • The federal health care law is being phased in. States are getting ready to fulfill their obligations under the law.
    The federal health care law is being phased in. States are getting ready to fulfill their obligations under the law.

Unless you spent yesterday in a salt mine, you know that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill radically altering the Affordable Care Act.

If you don’t know exactly what’s in this bill, or how it would affect you, you are not alone. Neither did virtually any of the members of congress, all of them Republicans, who voted for this bill, which they are calling the American Health Care Act.

I was especially surprised that Justin Amash voted for it.

For years, he has prided himself on never voting for any bill he hasn’t read. But he tweeted last night that he only decided to vote for it after he read and understood it.

Well, guess what. I am a college professor, have read a few complicated texts in my life, and I can’t completely figure out exactly what this bill would do. It clearly would make it harder for some people – the oldest and sickest among us – to get health care coverage. It clearly would knock some people off Medicaid or reduce their benefits, which would have vast implications for Michigan.

But it would also give the richest Americans and pharmaceutical companies a tax cut of more than $500 billion dollars, which is, I suspect, a big part of the reason it passed.

Whatever your politics, what’s going on here is a furtive swindle, and here’s how you can tell: The leadership rammed this through before the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office could properly analyze it and report exactly what it will do.

That’s because they know the CBO will report that it will cost millions of people coverage, or make health care more expensive and not as good. They rightly feared that if the facts were known, it would make it harder for some members to vote for it, and they had no votes to spare. What will happen in the Senate is totally unclear, except this bill as written will never become law, and it’s not even clear that any health care reform bill will ever pass both houses.

But this gives both the President and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a symbolic victory, which they very much needed.

things did stay constant. Governor Rick Snyder refused to take any position, which is what he normally does with almost any issue. This is not only annoying, it is becoming counterproductive. President Trump has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Snyder since he refused to endorse anyone last year.

The governor knows very well how damaging it would be to this state if expansion of Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders were to be rolled back, but he said not a word.

There was one interesting subtle political development: This bill only passed because Congressman Fred Upton of Kalamazoo insisted on adding a cosmetic few billion to assist those with pre-existing conditions. This has made him unpopular with both left and right. There have been rumors he might challenge Senator Debbie Stabenow when she runs for reelection next year.

This is a clear sign that isn’t happening. Bismarck once said that nobody should watch either legislation or sausage being made. You could do that back then; there was no cable or twitter.

Sadly, we’re not nearly as lucky today.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
health care
american health care act
health care benefits
obamacare

Related Content

Mackinac Center's report on licensing shows that I'm a closeted right-winger

By May 4, 2017
Jack Lessenberry logo

Half a century ago, we were a nation split more along news anchor lines than party lines. Some of us got our news from Walter Cronkite, some from Chet Huntley and David Brinkley.

Viewers made choices, but not really along party lines. The anchors were supposed to be essentially neutral, which is why it was such a big deal when Cronkite told America that in his opinion, the Vietnam War was a failure.

Michigan's Choose Life license plate misleading with political motives

By May 1, 2017
Jack Lessenberry logo

Back when I was in junior high school, one of my classmates announced one April 30th that he had decided to become a Communist. This was not a very popular political choice in the Detroit suburbs in 1964, and our shocked social studies teacher asked why.

Well, little Richard said, we had learned that May Day was an international Communist holiday, and he wanted the day off. The teacher said nice try, but as long as we were operating under our Constitution, even Communists were expected to show up for school.

Upton on AHCA: If $8 billion not enough to cover preexisting conditions, “we’ll go back to the well”

By 20 hours ago
ALEX PROIMOS / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

In a close vote of 217 to 213, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a new health care insurance plan this afternoon.

For weeks, Republicans have struggled to gain enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

GOP health care bill passes House, faces uncertain future in Senate

By & 21 hours ago
Doctor's office
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

“Today, I voted to keep the promise I made to the voters of my district to rescue Americans from the collapsing health care law that has raised premiums and deductibles and replace it with a better health care system,” says Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland.