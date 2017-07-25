Hear stories of Detroit's 1967 uprising from people that witnessed it

The 1967 Detroit uprising was a time of confusion and upheaval. Countless rumors and false narratives spread through the country, and some facts remain unclear to this day.

Luckily, many Detroiters have come forward to tell their personal accounts of the rebellion.

Darryle Buchanan

Darryle Buchanan spent much of his childhood in Detroit's Virginia Park neighborhood. His house was less than a mile from 12th and Clairmount -- the epicenter of the rebellion.

Buchanan was just 12 years old when the violence broke out. Over the course of just five days, he saw his entire neighborhood turned upside down.

Listen below:

(The songs featured in this audio postcard are Octagon Pt. 1 and Maruken both by Polyrythmics. They are used under a Creative Commons license.)

Darryle Buchanan now works at the Michigan Community Service Commission, where he directs My Brother's Keeper, an initiative to improve outcomes for young men of color.

Ken Reeves

Ken Reeves was the mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts from 1992 to 1995. He was the first openly gay African-American mayor in the country.

But long before that, Reeves was a kid growing up on the west side of Detroit. He was 11 in the summer of 1967.

Listen below:

(The songs featured in this audio postcard are Itis by the Polyrythmics and Rise and Shine by Audiobinger. They are used under a Creative Commons license.)

Ken Reeves is now the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Visiting Scholar in the Department of Urban Studies & Planning at MIT.

From July 17-28, Michigan Radio is looking back at Detroit in 1967, the Summer of Rebellion. We’ll explore the issues that led to one of the deadliest civil disturbances in American history and examine why it still resonates in the city today.