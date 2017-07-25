WUOMFM
Stateside

Hear stories of Detroit's 1967 uprising from people that witnessed it

By
  • Citizens line up for food aid during the 1967 Detroit uprising.
    Walter P. Reuther Library: Wayne State University.

The 1967 Detroit uprising was a time of confusion and upheaval. Countless rumors and false narratives spread through the country, and some facts remain unclear to this day.

Luckily, many Detroiters have come forward to tell their personal accounts of the rebellion.

Darryle Buchanan

Darryle Buchanan as a child in 1960s Detroit.
Credit Darryle Buchanan

Darryle Buchanan spent much of his childhood in Detroit's Virginia Park neighborhood. His house was less than a mile from 12th and Clairmount -- the epicenter of the rebellion.

Buchanan was just 12 years old when the violence broke out. Over the course of just five days, he saw his entire neighborhood turned upside down.

Listen below:

(The songs featured in this audio postcard are Octagon Pt. 1 and Maruken both by Polyrythmics. They are used under a Creative Commons license.)

Darryle Buchanan now works at the Michigan Community Service Commission, where he directs My Brother's Keeper, an initiative to improve outcomes for young men of color.

Ken Reeves

Ken Reeves today.

Ken Reeves was the mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts from 1992 to 1995. He was the first openly gay African-American mayor in the country. 

But long before that, Reeves was a kid growing up on the west side of Detroit. He was 11 in the summer of 1967.

Listen below:

 

(The songs featured in this audio postcard are Itis by the Polyrythmics and Rise and Shine by Audiobinger. They are used under a Creative Commons license.)

Ken Reeves is now the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Visiting Scholar in the Department of Urban Studies & Planning at MIT.

From July 17-28, Michigan Radio is looking back at Detroit in 1967, the Summer of Rebellion. We’ll explore the issues that led to one of the deadliest civil disturbances in American history and examine why it still resonates in the city today.

Summer of Rebellion
Detroit 1967
Detroit Journalism Cooperative

VIDEO: A look back at the roots of Detroit's 1967 uprising

By Jul 19, 2017
Walter P. Reuther Library: Wayne State University.

 

For one hot week fifty years ago, Detroit burned.

Now, when most people think of the uprising, they picture the aftermath: burnt and abandoned buildings, looted businesses, a city in decline.

But the uprising was not a random event. Rather, it was the result of a city fraught with racial tension, population decline, and deindustrialization.

This is what it was like to be a young, black police officer in Detroit during the 1967 rebellion

By Jul 18, 2017
When Isaiah "Ike" McKinnon was 14, he made the decision to become a Detroit police officer. Two years after joining the department, he was thrust into the city's 1967 rebellion.
Lindsey Scullen / Michigan Radio

It was 1957 when 14-year-old Isaiah "Ike" McKinnon made the decision to become a Detroit police officer. It was a surprising decision given the beating he'd just suffered at the hands of the cops. But instead of turning against the police, McKinnon, who is African-American, decided to join them. 

Was Detroit 1967 a riot? A rebellion? An uprising?

By Jul 17, 2017
black and white photo of people rioting in downtown Detroit
Walter P. Reuther Library: Wayne State University

Describing events is tricky business. It’s something we do a lot in the news, and one word can completely change the tone of a story. 

Michigan Radio is marking the 50th anniversary of the unrest that happened in Detroit with a two-week series on "Morning Edition" and "Stateside." But what do we – and should we – call the events of 1967? And how do those choices affect our view of this important part of Michigan’s history?

Historian: Divide between “White Detroit” and “Black Detroit” led to city’s 1967 rebellion

By Jul 17, 2017
The civil unrest began in the early hours of July 23, 1967 following a police raid on an unlicensed after-hours bar on the corner of 12th and Clairmount.
Public Domain / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1967, a series of civil disturbances in cities across America rocked the country. The unrest, called a rebellion by some and a riot by others, made its way to the city of Detroit in July of that year. 