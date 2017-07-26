WUOMFM
Helping low-income residents pay bills doesn’t solve Detroit's water affordability problem

    Peter Hammer says city assistance to help Detroit residents pay their water bills doesn't solve the underlying problem of water rates that are unaffordable for many.
Detroit is in the midst of turning off the water at homes with unpaid utility bills. Meanwhile, Philadelphia – another major city struggling with water affordability – recently launched a program allowing low-income residents to pay for water based on income, not usage. Philadelphia is the first city in the nation to enact such a program.

According to Peter Hammer, Wayne State University law professor and Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights, Detroit activists came up with a similar water-affordability plan in 2003 that never gained political traction.

“For over a decade people have been fighting for water affordability here in Detroit,” Hammer said. “The actual structure and design of the Philadelphia plan is really an export from Detroit.”

Hammer says Detroit adopted a watered-down version of the plan but failed to implement it. Ironically, Hammer says crafting a water payment system based on residents' ability to pay would increase revenues for the city.

Detroit’s Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) disburses money to assist residents with paying their water bills. But Hammer argues WRAP is more of a band-aid fix akin to “bailing water out of a sinking boat.” He says because of the high level of poverty in Detroit, assisting residents with paying their existing bills does not solve the underlying problem of unaffordable water rates, and it may not be a sustainable solution.

Detroit officials say a high percentage of residents who get their water shut off join a payment plan and have service restored within 24 hours. Hammer says he is not sure the data is complete. Troubling still to Hammer is the prospect of residents who make a payment in order to quickly get their water service restored, but who still struggle with poverty.

“That doesn’t deal with the fact that they can’t meet any of the other bills,” Hammer said. “In many respects what you’re saying now is ‘I’m going to pay my water but I’m not going to pay my medicine, or my food or my rent.”

Hammer says adopting a water-affordability plan is possible for Detroit, but it would take a willing effort by Detroit’s political leaders. He calls Detroit’s current policy of shutting off water to homes with unpaid bills draconian, and a symptom of broken social systems.

“Rather than having a compassionate commitment to the historic residents of Detroit, we’ve adopted all sorts of policies that focus on displacement,” Hammer said.

Listen to the entire conversation with Peter Hammer, Wayne State University law professor and director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights, above.

detroit water shutoffs

Interactive Map: Detroit water shutoffs by neighborhood

By Detroit Journalism Cooperative & Joel Kurth & Mike Wilkinson May 2, 2017
Last year, more than 27,000 Detroit homes had water shut off because of what the city says were unpaid bills. In some neighborhoods, 1-in-5 homes lost water access. To find your neighborhood, type in your Detroit address in the box in the upper right. When the map zooms in, click on the map for more information.

Organizers, health professionals to examine how water shutoffs can affect Detroiters’ health

By Jul 24, 2017
This week, community organizers in Detroit are bringing in experts to talk about the health implications of city-imposed mass water shutoffs. They want to highlight a research project done at Henry Ford Health System that showed a statistically significant correlation between water shutoffs and water-associated illness.

But Henry Ford Health System spokeswoman Brenda Craig warns the study was not conclusive because the city only provided block-level data, not specific addresses that have been turned off.

Bureaucracy, not money, is biggest obstacle for Detroit renters without water

By Jul 6, 2017
Keeria Myles moved into a little white bungalow on Rosemont Ave. in Detroit last January. She had a furnace and water heater installed, and was starting to remodel the kitchen.

But then, she got a letter saying the house was in tax foreclosure and would be auctioned in September. Shortly after that, her water got shut off.

Three years after arrests, charges against Detroit water protesters dismissed

By Jun 20, 2017
After nearly three years, a judge has dismissed charges against nine defendants arrested for protesting Detroit’s mass water shutoffs.

The so-called “Homrich Nine” were arrested in June 2014 for attempting to block trucks belonging to Homrich, the contractor the city uses to shut off water service to delinquent customers.

They were charged with disorderly conduct, a criminal misdemeanor. But the case was beset by numerous delays as city of Detroit lawyers, in the words of one defense attorney, “appealed every single ruling the judge made.”

Kiosks make paying Detroit water bills convenient

By May 24, 2017
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has partnered with the DivDat Kiosk Network to make water bill payments more convenient. 

More than 15 percent of Detroit homes have their water shut off due to late or unpaid bills. 

DWSD conducted a soft-lauch in March to assess people's attitudes toward the kiosks.  