Here is the latest update on the Boil Water Advisory affecting parts of Oakland County

On Tuesday, October 24, the Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory for parts of Oakland County after a 48-inch water main broke late Monday night.

Michigan Radio is following this story, and will update it as events unfold and new information is made available. Scroll down to the original post for a list of affected communities and other information about the advisory.

Update: Thursday, October 26 at 1:30 p.m.:

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a leak was discovered during repair work of the 48-inch transmission main yesterday. That leak has been repaired, but the timeline of water quality tests has been shifted.

As such, the boil water advisory may not be lifted until early next week, although water pressure has been returned to most affected areas. Please note that even if your water pressure has returned, it is still vital you boil your water for at least one minute and let cool before drinking.

In a statement, GLWA apologized for the "continued inconvenience this situation is creating for the residents of impacted communities."

Update: Wednesday, October 25 at 5:20 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it still doesn't look like the boil water advisory will be lifted before the end of the day Friday, after crews excavated the the broken section of the 48-inch pipe last night and new pieces are being installed today.

Once those new pieces are in place, workers still have to test water pressure, flush and disinfect the water main, and test the water quality for 48 hours. If they get the all clear, then the boil water advisory will be lifted.

As of today, all the affected communities have their water pressure back, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, except for about 35,000 people in Farmington Hills. To be clear: even if your water pressure is back, you still shouldn't drink the water without boiling it first, until the advisory is lifted.

Hospitals are reopening their clinics (though still delaying some surgeries) and most schools have reopened as well.

We still don't know for sure why this happened. What we do know, is a 47-year-old pressurized, underground pipe (which is apparently mid-lifespan and didn't have any previous issues) on the border of Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield started leaking massive amounts of water on Monday, flooding into the road and impacting more than 300,000 residents in Oakland County. Here's what Michigan Radio's Sarah Cwiek learned at a GLWA press conference Tuesday:

Officials say a “power interruption” at a service facility around the time of the break may have “tripped the pumps” and lowered pressure, but for now that’s just a theory. GLWA says it will do a full investigation into what happened after the problem is resolved.

Original post from Tuesday, October 24:

What to do if you're affected by the advisory

The advisory calls for residents to use boiled, bottled or disinfected water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. The most detailed FAQ we've been able to find is here.

The affected communities include:

So far, at least Novi, West Bloomfield, and Bloomfield Township have set up water distribution centers.

Novi has eight centers for the "needy and elderly" throughout the affected area, including stations set up specifically to provide non-drinking water for flushing toilets.

In West Bloomfield, a water distribution center has been set up at Keith Sports Park at 2750 Keith Rd. Citizens must provide their own containers for the drinking water, which is limited to 10 gallons per visit.

The Senior Center in Bloomfield Township is distributing drinking water, although ID is required.

The official response

Watch the video below to see workers repairing the water main break:

Mark Hansell is the Special Programs Chief with the Oakland County Public Health Division.

He says that his division, the Great Lakes Water Authority, and the Oakland Water Resources Commissioner's Office opened an emergency operation center Monday night and have been working to get the message about the advisory out to all affected citizens and businesses.

“[The advisory] does update and change quite frequently,” he says, “so we definitely want to tell people in those affected cities, villages, or townships to touch base with the websites and social media from those cities for the latest, greatest updates in their area.”

Hansell adds that people and businesses may be experiencing low water pressure, may have no water at all, or may be some discoloration in their water.

It’s important that those in affected areas either use bottled water or boil water for at least one minute before use - even if the tap water is clear.

“The reason for the boiled water is any time we have a rupture in the water system that transports our drinking water, it can allow the introduction of certain contaminants,” says Hansell. “Primarily, we’re worried about microbes, bacteria, and things that are naturally present in the soil that just being exposed to the air, can get into the transportation system of our drinking water.”

Boiling the water reduces the likelihood of getting sick from those contaminants.

"Some symptoms related to water-borne illness mimic a lot of other illnesses, you know, even the common cold or a food-borne illness, where it can be nausea, vomiting, you can have some cramps. You can be with or without fever," he says. "And if you’re experiencing any of those symptoms, certainly you’d want to contact your health care provider."

Hospitals react to the loss of water

Margaret Klobucar is the COO of Providence Park Hospital in Novi, which lost its water at 4:30 a.m. Monday. She says that the hospital can care for their patients, although as of Tuesday, they were still sending ambulances to other hospitals and not performing elective surgeries, “just to be on the safe side.”

Four dialysis patients were transferred to Southfield, but no other patients have been moved so far.

Klobucar says the hospital often runs drills to prepare for this exact situation, and is currently relying on bottled water, jugs of water, and wells underneath the hospital.

“I anticipate that we will continue as much normal operation as we can and as we have,” adds Klobucar. “And I don’t foresee any issues at this point.”

Klobucar emphasizes that patients of Providence Park Hospital are safe and in good hands.

“And we will continue to provide the best care possible.”

