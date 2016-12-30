WUOMFM

Homes damaged by Fraser sinkhole not likely covered by insurance

By Tyler Scott 52 minutes ago
  • Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
    Homeowners insurance policies commonly exclude damage caused by moving ground, according to attorney Barry Feldman.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Households affected by a sinkhole in suburban Detroit may get some bad news from their insurance companies.

Barry Feldman is a Southfield attorney specializing in insurance litigation. He says damage from the Fraser sinkhole might not be covered by homeowners' insurance.

"As a general rule," Feldman said, "these homeowners' policies have exclusions for damaged caused, and this is the key phrase, 'directly or indirectly,' by water, mud, earth movement and so forth."

Feldman says he expects most claims would be denied, but people should file anyway. If the claim is denied, he said there are still other steps to take. But they can be expensive, and time consuming.

According to Feldman, a concurrent causation provision could prevent policyholders with damaged homes from receiving a settlement.

The concurrent causation provision stipulates that when damage is covered by one provision, but excluded from another, the exclusion controls, Feldman said.

Peter Kuhnmuench, executive director of the Insurance Institute of Michigan, says sinkhole coverage is offered as a voluntary additional rider, but is not part of a boilerplate homeowners insurance policy.

Even if a policyholder purchases sinkhole coverage, there are multiple factors in determining what constitutes a sinkhole, and the degree of coverage.

"You would really need to have a total loss to even pull coverage," Kuhnmuench said.  

Tags: 
sinkhole

Related Content

Sinkhole in Fraser has residents and business owners worried

By Bryce Huffman Dec 27, 2016
Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A busted sewer line could be to blame for the sinkhole in suburban Detroit that was discovered on Saturday, according to city officials.

The sinkhole that caused 22 homes in Fraser to be evacuated on Christmas Eve has residents and business owners concerned.

The stretch of 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica roads is largely being blocked off by police.

Dean Rabhi owns the Amsoil franchise on 15 Mile Road, a few blocks from the sinkhole, and he's worried the road closure could have the same effect as one in 2004, when a sinkhole happened less than a mile away.

Sinkhole in suburban Detroit expected to take several months to fix

By & Dec 26, 2016
The Fraser sinkhole is about 250 feet by 100 feet.
Henrique Pinto / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Officials say it will take several months to repair a sinkhole in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. The sinkhole forced home evacuations and closed roadways in Fraser. City and county employees have been working around the clock over the holiday weekend and local leaders say it’s going to be all-hands-on-deck to make repairs.

The sinkhole is more of a depression, because it hasn’t actually opened up above ground yet. But officials believe it’s about 250 feet long and 100 feet wide; larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in.

Sinkhole forces evacuations of some Detroit-area homes

By Dec 25, 2016

FRASER, Mich. (AP) - More than a dozen homes north of Detroit have been evacuated after a sinkhole opened in the ground nearby.

A homeowner in Fraser called police about 6 a.m. Saturday and told them his house was sinking.

Public Safety Director George Rouhib tells  The Macomb Daily in Mount Clemens that the home's basement walls could be heard cracking, bricks were falling from the exterior and the sidewalk outside was rising.