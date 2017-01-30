Honda and GM team up to develop fuel cells here

Honda and General Motors have joined together to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems. Both Honda and GM believe fuel cells could become a common technology in vehicles in the near future.

Fuel cells use hydrogen to create electricity to power the vehicle.

Both companies have been developing their own fuel cell technology since the space shuttle launch 1960s. Now, they're teaming up, to more quickly develop fuel cells systems that are smaller, lighter, and cheaper.

The two companies invested equal amounts that total to $85 million.

Dan Nicholson, vice president of Global Propulsion Systems at GM, said this technology will be developed in the metro Detroit area.

“By the start of the new decade, we will be mass producing fuel cell systems in the same location as the GM battery pack manufacturing plant in Brownstown, Michigan,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson says the venture will add about 100 jobs in Michigan.