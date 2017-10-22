WUOMFM

Honda going door to door to locate dangerous recalled cars

By 43 minutes ago
  • 2001-01 Honda Civics have dangerous airbags
    2001-01 Honda Civics have dangerous airbags
    wikipedia

Honda is stepping up its effort to get some of the most dangerous recalled cars in the country repaired.

Tests have shown that the early-issue Takata airbags in these vehicles have up to a 50% chance of exploding in the face of the driver in a crash:

  • 2001-2002 Honda Accord
  • 2001-2002 Honda Civic
  • 2002 Honda CR-V
  • 2002 Honda Odyssey
  • 2003 Honda Pilot
  • 2003 Acura CL
  • 2002-2003 Acura TL

Honda has sent notice after notice to the owners, but the automaker believes there are still about 120,000 of the cars on the road.

So, now, the company is going door to door.  Honda has hired 500 people to go to the owner's home and ask -- in some cases convince -- her or him to have the airbag replaced. After all, it's free. Honda will tow the car to the dealer if necessary, and give the owner a loaner car in the meantime. 

And it could save the owner's or front passenger's life.

In one instance, Honda employees found the owner at home, holding a garage sale. 

"So they had his car towed to the dealership, repaired, and driven back home before the garage sale was over," says spokesman Chris Martin.

Martin says if you ask a hundred different owners why they haven't responded to the recall, they'll have a hundred different reasons. Some say they're too busy, or they're afraid the dealer will try to sell them all sorts of other repairs. Or they're too overwhelmed with all the bad news in the world to pay much attention to this particular piece of bad news. 

"So it's sort of breaking through the clutter," says Martin, "and making sure they understand this is dangerous."

Some people have actually refused the free repair. Martin says Honda is not giving up on them and will continue to try to persuade them to get the car to the dealer.

Most of these old cars are likely being driven in southern states, where they've been able to avoid the threat of rust that has sent many of the cars in northern states to the scrapyard.

But the hot, humid conditions in those states is considered a factor causing the explosive chemicals to overinflate the airbag, which can send shards of metal into the driver's face, neck and upper body.

Twelve people have died as a result in the U.S. Eleven of them were driving Honda vehicles.

Tags: 
takata
Honda
airbag recall

Related Content

Honda launching "unprecedented" media campaign for airbag recall

By Mar 14, 2015
The Epoch Times

Honda Motor Company will run newspaper and radio ads as well as Facebook posts to get the word out about a potentially lethal defect in millions of its cars.

Since 2008, Honda has recalled 5 million vehicles with airbags manufactured by Japanese supplier Takata.  The airbags can rupture during deployment, sending shrapnel towards the driver and in some cases the front seat passenger.

Honda adds more cars to Takata airbag recall

By Mar 19, 2015
deployed airbag
Dimland

Honda is expanding a recall of cars with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.

Six people have been killed by shrapnel from airbags deploying with excessive force in Honda vehicles.

Other automakers are affected by the issue, but none as much as Honda.

Analyst warns of "recall fatigue" after Takata expands airbag recall

By May 19, 2015

which means that if there is a problem it can turn into a big problem in a hurry.]

[they have the lower completion rates when there's a problem.  Now we may see that change with all this going on with Takata.]

No end in sight to Takata air bag recalls

By Jun 2, 2016

The largest recall in automotive history just got bigger.

General Motors and Ford Motor Company this week recalled nearly four million cars with passenger-side Takata airbags.

Takata airbags can inflate with too much force, especially if the cars have been driven in hot, humid areas for a long time. 

GM issued the recall of "certain 2007-2011 vehicles" grudgingly. The automaker believes its designs protect the airbags from heat and moisture. From its statement:  

Takata airbag recall grows, again

By May 27, 2016
A deployed airbag.
Bee Forks / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Automakers have added another 12 million cars to a massive recall involving defective airbags.

Takata-made airbags can inflate with too much force and explode. Shrapnel from the devices has killed 13 people, 10 of those in the United States. More than 100 people have been injured.

The total number recalled over the defect is now about 36 million cars in the U.S. and 70 million globally. 

Twelve of the fatal accidents have occurred in Honda vehicles. One death occurred in a Ford pickup in Georgia in December, 2015.

Takata pleads guilty to knowingly selling faulty airbags

By Tyler Scott Jan 13, 2017
A deployed airbag.
Bee Forks / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The company responsible for selling defective airbags has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.

At a press conference in Detroit, Sandra Moser with the U.S. Department of Justice said Takata willfully manipulated test data to make it look as if its airbags were safe, and sold them to automakers intentionally.

“Takata was supposed to be selling products that save lives,” Moser said. “Not pushing into the marketplace products increase the risk of harm to consumers."

As vehicles grow older, how safe are their airbags?

By Aug 4, 2015
deployed front airbags
Flickr user Mic / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

There have been at least eight people killed in accidents related to defective airbags made by Takata. The potential number of vehicles affected by these Takata air bags has been boosted to more than 32 million, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But the watchdogs at NHTSA are keeping a wary eye on another safety issue brewing with airbags. What happens when airbags age?

The average age of vehicles on the road is more than 11 years old, and according to auto journalist and publisher of TheDetroitBureau.com Paul Eisenstein that's the oldest average age we've ever experienced.  