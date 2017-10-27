WUOMFM

Hopeful applicants camp out for chance at medical marijuana dispensary licenses

By 2 minutes ago
  • Hopeful applicants in Leoni Township plan to camp out for nearly a week for the chance to apply for a medical marijuana dispensary license.
    Hopeful applicants in Leoni Township plan to camp out for nearly a week for the chance to apply for a medical marijuana dispensary license.
    Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

A group of hopeful applicants plan to camp out for nearly a week for the chance to apply for a medical marijuana dispensary license.

Cars, trucks, and an RV are already lined up outside the Leoni Township Hall, just outside Jackson. The township will begin taking applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses November 1.

Ryan Basore is with Michigan Marijuana Legal Experts. He's in line on behalf of one of his firm's clients.
Credit Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Township officials will approve applications on a first-come, first-served basis - after a check of applicants' qualifications.

Ryan Basore is with Michigan Marijuana Law Experts. He said he's been in line since Thursday evening on behalf of one of his firm's clients.

"This isn’t like a regular 9 to 5, or there’s no set rules. You deal with circumstance and you figure out a way to win, basically," Basore said.

Zoning restrictions cap the number of dispensaries allowed in the township at just six. That's why, Basore said, a shot at one of these licenses is worth the wait.

"It’s created a lot of interest and a lot of buzz," he said.

Jon Bozung is with Jackson County Compassion Club. He's hoping to apply for one of Leoni Township's six dispensary licenses.
Credit Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Jon Bozung is with the Jackson County Compassion Club. He's seventh in line, but said he's sticking around on the off chance that someone ahead of him doesn't meet the qualifications, or that the township decides to increase the dispensary cap in the future.

Bozung said he's been in the medical marijuana business for a long time, but that this is the first time he's camped out to apply for a license.

"It’s similar to a gold rush, I guess I can just put it like that," he said.

Basore said more recreational vehicles were expected to arrive Friday to house those choosing to wait.

Tags: 
medical marijuana

Related Content

New laws, taking effect Tuesday, will regulate Michigan's medical marijuana industry

By Dec 19, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

New state laws take effect Tuesday that will regulate Michigan’s medical marijuana industry.

The three laws taking effect will legalize medical marijuana dispensaries, regulate growing and processing facilities and extend legal protections to registered patients who prefer to use non-smokable forms of the drug, including edibles and oils.

It’s the first major update to Michigan’s medical marijuana laws since voters approved legalizing pot for medicinal purposes in 2008. 

Petition to repeal Lansing medical marijuana ordinance fails to get enough signatures

By Oct 23, 2017
Marijuana plant
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The city of Lansing will enact a recently-passed medical marijuana ordinance after a petition to repeal it failed to get enough valid signatures.

Lansing City Council approved the ordinance in early September. It caps the number of permitted marijuana dispensaries in the city at 25 and requires operation licenses for all establishments.

Petition organizers hoped to get enough signatures to either repeal the ordinance or have it submitted to voters as a ballot proposal.

Chris Swope is Lansing City Clerk. He says many signatures were invalidated because some people signed the petition as many as three times.

Battle heats up over medical marijuana on Detroit ballot

By Oct 19, 2017
Flickr/lavocado

A battle is shaping up over two Detroit ballot proposals on medical marijuana, and things got pretty heated between supporters and opponents of the measures Thursday.

A group of City Council members, pastors, and community activists held a press conference to urge “no” votes on the two ballot questions next month. But a few pro-medical cannabis activists showed up too, with the two sides exchanging impromptu jabs at times.

Lawmakers attempt to override state department on marijuana dispensaries

By Sep 27, 2017
Garretttaggs55 / wikipedia commons

Lawmakers in Lansing say they want a seamless transition as marijuana dispensaries start to get licensed.

Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation today. A few Republicans have voiced support of the bills. The legislation would let dispensaries keep their doors open while they wait for a license.