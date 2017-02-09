WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

House budget leader wants to cut income taxes, eyes Florida and Texas as models

By 33 minutes ago
  • The Michigan State Capitol
    Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia, said she wants to make incremental cuts to Michigan's income tax over the next 40 years.
    user aunt owwee / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia
Credit GOPHouse.org

Governor Snyder's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2018 came out this week.

One thing it did not contain is a tax cut. That's something many Republican lawmakers want to push through.

One such lawmaker is Laura Cox, chair of the House Appropriations Committee and Republican Representative for the 19th District, representing Livonia. Cox joined Stateside to talk about what she would like to see changed with Michigan's tax policy. 

"The House has a proposal out that we want to do an incremental tax rollback to put a little more money in the pockets of the hard working taxpayers across the state," Cox said. 

The plan would make incremental cuts to the income tax over the next 40 years.

Gov. Snyder has said that any tax cuts would have to be paid for –  the money would have to come from somewhere. Cox agrees, but isn't willing to tip her hand as to where she would like to make other cuts to cover the lost revenue. 

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the plan to cut income taxes in Michigan. You'll also hear Cox explain why she sees Florida and Texas as success stories.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
income tax
laura cox
Rick Snyder
2017 state budget

Related Content

Calls for an elimination of Michigan's income tax flouts calls for "common sense"

By Jan 12, 2017

For a while yesterday, it looked as if we might have some hope of better things from Lansing.

New Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, seems to be a genuinely well-liked man, who has talked about reaching across party lines.

Report: Taxes on Michigan businesses declining

By May 21, 2016
Allan Cleaver / Flickr

A new report says the tax burden on Michigan businesses has declined slightly.

The Anderson Economic Group report ranks Michigan’s business tax burden 20th in the nation, improving from 21st last year.

Jason Horwitz is a senior AEG consultant. He expects the trend line will continue to go down in the coming years.

“When you look where taxes are so high for businesses in Michigan, the reason to be optimistic is that even though it’s been going down for five years, we would expect it to continue going down over the next few years,” says Horwitz.

Governor Snyder's budget is sound. The people who will vote on it are not.

By 2 hours ago

Back in a more sincerely religious era, people used to say “Man proposes; God disposes.”

But when it comes to state budgets, it’s more a case of “the governor proposes; the legislature disposes.”

The governor proposed his budget for the next fiscal year yesterday, and as of now, members of his own party in the Legislature don’t seem to like it very much.

Governor Snyder pushes back against tax cut fever from the Legislature

By Jan 30, 2017
Photo courtesy of the Snyder administration

There’s a split emerging between Governor Rick Snyder and Republican leaders in the Legislature over cutting taxes.

Governor Snyder will present a budget next week for the coming fiscal year. Some Republican leaders in the Legislature are pushing for tax cuts. That includes an income tax rollback and some lawmakers are taking aim at the tax on pensions.

Snyder is pushing back. The pension tax was one of his first budget reforms after he took office in 2011. Snyder says that was only fair to people who were paying taxes on 401 (k) and other retirement plans.

Gov. Snyder's proposed budget nearly splits the difference between spending and saving

By 19 hours ago
Gov. Rick Snyder formed a workgroup that made 69 recommendations on how the state of Michigan should manage and improve its mental health care system. The question is, how many of those recommendations will be turned into actual policies?
gophouse.com

Budget season in Lansing is officially underway: Governor Rick Snyder released his new budget for Fiscal Year 2018 today.

To break down the $56.3 billion package, Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio’s Lansing Bureau Chief, and Zach Gorchow, editor of Gongwer News Service, joined Stateside today.