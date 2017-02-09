House budget leader wants to cut income taxes, eyes Florida and Texas as models

Stateside's conversation with Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia

Governor Snyder's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2018 came out this week.

One thing it did not contain is a tax cut. That's something many Republican lawmakers want to push through.

One such lawmaker is Laura Cox, chair of the House Appropriations Committee and Republican Representative for the 19th District, representing Livonia. Cox joined Stateside to talk about what she would like to see changed with Michigan's tax policy.

"The House has a proposal out that we want to do an incremental tax rollback to put a little more money in the pockets of the hard working taxpayers across the state," Cox said.

The plan would make incremental cuts to the income tax over the next 40 years.

Gov. Snyder has said that any tax cuts would have to be paid for – the money would have to come from somewhere. Cox agrees, but isn't willing to tip her hand as to where she would like to make other cuts to cover the lost revenue.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the plan to cut income taxes in Michigan. You'll also hear Cox explain why she sees Florida and Texas as success stories.

