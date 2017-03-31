WUOMFM

House passes bills that would change high school graduation requirements

The Michigan House has passed bills that would give high school students more class options to complete graduation requirements.

The legislation eliminates some math, science, health and English courses so students can take classes that would better prepare them for careers of their choosing.

One of the bills would expand a requirement that students complete at least one credit in the arts to include "21st century skills" such as computer science or coding, a language other than English, and a department-approved technical program.

Rep. Gary Howell, a Republican from North Branch, says the legislation presents an opportunity to help students interested in vocational and skilled trade careers.

Howell says he has seen more than 90,000 skilled trade jobs go unfilled due to low numbers of qualified applicants.

Michigan high school students currently are required to complete a specific number of credits in English, science, mathematics and other classes before graduating.

The bills now move to the Senate and might be taken up after lawmakers return from a 2-week break.

