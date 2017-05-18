House votes today on legalization of smartphone gambling

The state House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would allow people to bet on horse races via smartphones and the internet.

The current horse race gambling law mandates that in order to bet on a race, a person must be physically present. The new bill changes this by allowing third-parties to receive licenses to facilitate wagering on horse races.

Online gambling has gained immense popularity in recent years for horse racing, daily fantasy sports, and more traditional gambling outlets like poker.

It is estimated that Americans spend over $2 billion on internet gambling alone per year.