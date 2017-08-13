WUOMFM
That's What They Say

How are things in your metaphorical neck of the woods?

If you're a loyal watcher of the Today Show on NBC, you're probably familiar with weatherman Al Roker's catchphrase: "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods."

That saying doesn't make much sense when you think about it, but it's probably one that you use or hear other people use.

Like a lot of sayings in our language, this one is pretty old and used to have a different meaning. When we talk about "neck of the woods" now, the neck is metaphorical and the woods are no longer required.


Neck is a Germanic word that can be found in the earliest forms of English. This isn't terribly surprising, since most of our words for fundamental human body parts -- nose, hand, head, foot -- are Germanic.  

Your head isn't the only part with a neck attached to it. Your bladder also has a neck -- that's the narrow part on one end. Additionally, bottles, cannons and stringed instruments all have necks, and a pass between mountains can be called a neck. 

A neck can also refer to a narrow piece of land with water on both sides or, and here's where things get really relevant, a narrow stretch of wood or pasture. "Neck of woods" comes to mean a small community within the woods.

From there, it comes to refer specifically to your community or your neighborhood --  i.e. "my neck of the woods."

Can you think of other sayings that don't really make any sense but still get used all the time? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

That's What They Say

Neither are great options, but 'floundering' sure beats 'foundering'

By & Jul 30, 2017

If someone asks you a question, and you find yourself struggling to answer, did you flounder? Or did you founder?

The answer is "flounder." But these two verbs sound so much alike and have such similar meanings, don't feel bad if you were wrong.

In fact, a listener recently asked us if we could clear up the confusion between "founder" and "flounder."

Dat's what da Yoopers say

By & Jul 23, 2017

Few things are more telling of Upper Peninsula lineage than the distinct style of speaking known as "Yooper talk."

In her new book Yooper Talk: Dialect as Identity in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Grand Valley State University Professor Kathryn Remlinger explores the history and features of of this unique dialect.

Remlinger is careful to point out that there isn't just one U.P. dialect, that there are actually many ways of speaking. But there is a way of speaking that sounds undeniably Yooper.

Or at least, we want to believe there is.


For Pete's sake, who in the world is Pete?

By & Jul 16, 2017

Sometimes when we're annoyed or exasperated, it feels pretty good to shout out, "Oh, for Pete's sake!" But if we're going to do things for Pete's sake, shouldn't we at least know who he is?

Before we get to Pete though, let's start with the basics. A few weeks ago Tyler, a colleague at Michigan Radio, asked where the word "sake" comes from.

"I was so glad Tyler asked, because while I knew a little bit about 'for Pete's sake,' I hadn't thought a lot about just the word 'sake.'" English Professor Anne Curzan said.


When "thank you" is your only option

By & Jul 9, 2017

It doesn't seem like coming up with a response to "thank you" should be that complicated. When you think about it though, there are a lot of options, and our response depends on what's happening in the conversation.

A listener named Peggy recently wrote to us about a response to "thank you" that she's heard quite a bit while listening to the radio.

"Over the past months, I've been noticing that when a radio guest is thanked, rather than the customary 'you are welcome,' they instead respond with 'thank you,'" she writes.

As the hosts of a radio show, we're guilty as charged.