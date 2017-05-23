WUOMFM
How Trump’s proposed budget could affect Michigan, Great Lakes

By 1 hour ago
  • A view of sand dunes and Lake Michigan
    Funding for a program that cleans up the Great Lakes would be cut to zero under Trump's proposed budget.
    Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

The broad takeaway from President Trump's budget proposal, released earlier today, is this:

Military spending and high-earners win, while social safety net programs and the Great Lakes lose.

Stateside spoke with Dustin Walsh of Crain’s Detroit Business about the proposed budget and how it would affect Michigan. Walsh said, like most budget proposals, this one represents something closer to a “wish list” than an actual policy proposal.

But, even with that caveat, Walsh told us that Trump’s budget is notable for its drastic cuts, which he said would be called “austerity measures” in other parts of the world. Listen to the full interview above.

Donald Trump
Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

