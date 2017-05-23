How Trump’s proposed budget could affect Michigan, Great Lakes

Stateside's conversation with Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business.

The broad takeaway from President Trump's budget proposal, released earlier today, is this:

Military spending and high-earners win, while social safety net programs and the Great Lakes lose.

Stateside spoke with Dustin Walsh of Crain’s Detroit Business about the proposed budget and how it would affect Michigan. Walsh said, like most budget proposals, this one represents something closer to a “wish list” than an actual policy proposal.

But, even with that caveat, Walsh told us that Trump’s budget is notable for its drastic cuts, which he said would be called “austerity measures” in other parts of the world. Listen to the full interview above.

