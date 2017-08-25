WUOMFM

Howell church holds prayer service for racial harmony

First Presbyterian Church Pastor Judi McMillan.
People in the Howell area gathered Thursday night at the First Presbyterian Church for a special "prayer service for racial harmony and peace," singing hymns, reciting prayers, and listening to a sermon by Pastor Judi McMillan.

McMillan says she decided to hold the service to help the many people in her congregation who are feeling distressed after seeing the racial violence in Charlottesville.

They want to know what to do, she says.

"We need to speak out against it," says McMillan, "and remind people we are intentionally diverse and we're not all meant to be the same, and essentially call out white supremacy. This is wrong. This is evil."

Linda Marth drove to the service from nearby Pinckney. She says Howell has a reputation as an intolerant place.

"We just want people to know that there are a lot of white people that do not feel that way," says Marth, "and that we're accepting of anyone that's in our country."

"It's becoming acceptable to be racist and say racist things," says Marth's friend, Kathy Stark. "In fact, one of my friends lives in Saline, and he is an African-American man and he was coaching his son last night, and as someone was driving by, he shouted the "n" word at him and his son. I figured, I wasn't there, I couldn't stand up for him then, but I can stand up now."

Pastor McMillan says just because someone is white and lives in a white community, doesn't mean they can't fight racism. She says it's important for people not to be silent, and to confront racism in their daily lives, in conversations with family, friends and neighbors.

 

Howell students reprimanded for racist Tweets

By Mar 17, 2014

HOWELL – High school officials in Howell say they've reprimanded students involved in posting racist messages on Twitter after the school's nearly all-white basketball team defeated a team with black and white players.

The Flint Journal reports messages were posted after Howell beat Grand Blanc on Thursday 54-49 in a Class A regional final at Linden High School. The messages made reference to Howell's team being white and included a Ku Klux Klan reference.

Columnist says Donald Trump, Charlottesville are symptoms of not dealing with slavery’s legacy

By Aug 21, 2017
Bob Mical / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0


America has now seen back-to-back weekends with white supremacist marches. First in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one counter-protester was killed, then last Saturday in Boston, where a small "Free Speech Rally" was dwarfed by more than 10,000 counter-protesters.

After Charlottesville, President Donald Trump declared there was blame “on many sides," then later doubled down, declaring there were “fine people” on both sides.

Michiganders speak out against terrorism in Charlottesville, VA

By Aug 13, 2017
People at a peace vigil at State Capitol
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Peace vigils were held across the state Sunday in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville.

More than two hundred people stood at the state capitol in Lansing. There were also vigils in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Activists, clergy vow to stand against hate incidents, fight Trump policies

By Nov 14, 2016
Civil rights groups and clergy gathered at Detroit's Central United Methodist Church on Monday.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Civil rights groups and faith leaders say they stand ready to oppose some of Donald Trump’s expected policies.

They displayed a united front and laid out plans for action in Detroit on Monday.

The plans range from rounding up attorneys and other volunteers to defend families facing deportation, to clergy pledging “sanctuary” for them.

Sergio Martinez, an undocumented immigrant living in Detroit, says his community is “scared to death” right now.

Amid controversy, one Jewish woman’s support for Trump hasn’t wavered

By Oct 18, 2016
Courtesy of Lena Epstein

She's Jewish. A woman. A millennial. And she supports Donald Trump for president. That's how Lena Epstein introduced herself in her recent opinion piece for the Washington Examiner.

Epstein is the third-generation owner and general manager of Vesco Oil Corporation in Southfield. She was one of Trump’s earliest supporters and is now co-chair for the Trump campaign in Michigan.