WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Howes: Accusing former emergency manager of misleading him has political payoff for Mayor Duggan

By 7 minutes ago

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently made some significant claims against the city's former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Duggan accused Orr and his team of misleading the city of Detroit on the future cost of pensions.

Mayor Mike Duggan is accusing former Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr of misleading the city on the future cost of pensions.
Credit Courtesy of City of Detroit, Mayor's Office

Under the current financial arrangement, the city does not have to foot the bill for pensions until 2024.

According to Duggan, Orr and his team lowballed the amount significantly when they told the city they would likely have to pay roughly $114 million per year.

However, the Duggan administration crunched the numbers and according to their math, if the stock market returns are positive, that number would be closer to $167 million. If the stock market doesn't produce positive returns, that number could balloon up to $344 million.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes recently wrote about the controversy. He joined Stateside to talk about how this accusation could impact Duggan's re-election campaign.

Duggan has a difficult primary election coming up as he faces off with Coleman Young II. Howes said the Mayor could be using this situation to score political points ahead of the Democratic primary. The irony, he said, is that Duggan owes a lot to emergency management. 

"The reality is, a lot of the change and the financial restructuring and the operational restructuring that [had] begun under Kevyn Orr and continued under the Mayor... [Duggan] never would have been able to get that going under normal course of business," Howes said. "Emergency management and bankruptcy was a big friend to Mayor Duggan and, frankly, to the City Council. A lot of difficult things were done, and people could say 'Hey, we didn't do that, that was the bankruptcy process, that was the emergency manager.'"  

Listen to the full interview above to learn why there is value in the accusations even if it doesn't lead to a lawsuit.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Mike Duggan
emergency manager
Detroit Emergency Manager
Daniel Howes
Kevyn Orr

Related Content

Coleman Young Jr. officially running against Duggan in Detroit mayoral primary

By Feb 24, 2017
Coleman Young Jr. announces he's running for mayor in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan officially has a challenger in the city's mayoral race. And his name is familiar to many Detroit residents.

Coleman Young, Jr. officially announced he's running for mayor in the upcoming August primary.

The 34-year-old state senator is the son of former Detroit mayor Coleman A. Young. While sitting under a picture of his father, he said he's not running on his father's name.

Duggan gets early re-election support from Detroit police and fire

By Feb 24, 2017
From left: Mark Young, head of the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association; Mayor Mike Duggan; and Detroit Firefighters Association President Mike Nevin.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit mayor’s race is barely underway, but incumbent Mike Duggan is already picking up some key support.

Leaders of Detroit’s police and firefighter’s unions endorsed Duggan Thursday morning.

They say under Duggan’s leadership, their departments are gradually re-building from the devastation following years of cutbacks and the city’s bankruptcy.

Duggan: Despite pension woes, Detroit on track to escape state oversight

By Feb 24, 2017
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
City of Detroit

Detroit is still on track to exit state financial oversight next year, despite having to make unexpected pension payouts out of its annual budgets.

That’s what Mayor Mike Duggan told the City Council at a preview of his proposed 2017-18 budget on Thursday.

The pension liabilities are not included in the city’s bankruptcy-court mandated plan of adjustment—something Duggan says was “concealed” from him by former emergency manager Kevyn Orr during the bankruptcy.

Duggan says crime, schools will be focus if re-elected

By Bryce Huffman Feb 4, 2017
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announcing his campaign for reelection.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan officially launched his reelection bid today.

Duggan’s first term was focused on new streetlights for the city’s neighborhoods and blight removal projects. Now, he is pivoting his focus to public education and crime.

“We are going to fight the irrational closing of these Detroit Public schools,” Duggan said.

The state has placed two dozen Detroit schools on the list for potential closure this year because of consistently low test scores.

“You don’t close a school until you’ve created a quality alternative,” he said.

Duggan: Detroit isn't a "sanctuary city," not affected by Trump order

By Jan 26, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

According to Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit has nothing to fear from President Trump’s executive order on so-called “sanctuary cities”—because Detroit is not one.

Detroit is sometimes called a sanctuary city because of a 2007 anti-profiling ordinance that bans police from asking about immigration status during traffic stops, while interviewing witnesses, and in most other cases.

Mike Ilitch changed Detroit in ways he probably never could have imagined

By Feb 18, 2017
Mike Ilitch (center) with Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (right) and Alex Avila (left) in 2011.
Dave Hogg / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

They don’t make ‘em much like Mike Ilitch anymore.

Here was Detroit distilled, the local guy done good, the former Marine and aspiring shortstop, his Tigers career cut short by a bad knee. The guy who told his teammates he'd open pizza shops across America if his baseball thing didn't work out.

You might have heard of it? Little Caesar's.

Dan Gilbert's jail play to be a deal Wayne County can't refuse

By Feb 11, 2017
The incomplete Wayne County jail.
Wayne County

Who would ever think there could be so much riding on a county jail?

Mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert is ready to spend $420 million to build a new criminal justice complex for Wayne County. And he only wants $300 million to do it.

That’s how he plans to persuade County Executive Warren Evans and the county commission this will turn out to be a deal they can't refuse.

When the due diligence is done, and it will be, before too long the county won’t just take the deal. They’ll take it and run.