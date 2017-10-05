WUOMFM
Stateside

Howes: Are GM and Ford ready for the era of self-driving cars?

By 1 hour ago
Will General Motors and Ford be able to rise to the challenge of self-driving cars? 

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes isn't sure. 

“We haven’t seen anything in the automotive space like what we’re seeing right now since the days of Henry Ford and Billy Durant among others," Howes said. “In the state of California, there are 42 firms that have permits to test self-driving cars."

Howes said Detroit might have the experience building vehicles, but when it comes to building the software that drives autonomous cars, "it's a whole other kettle of fish."

“This whole notion that we want to think, here in Detroit, that General Motors and Ford are going to end up on top of this thing is by no means certain," he said. “I don’t think anybody knows how this is ultimately going to play out."

Listen above for the full conversation.

