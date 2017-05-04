WUOMFM
Howes: Auto sales slump may signal GM, Ford aren’t seen as big players in autonomous vehicles

    Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio file photo

Recent reports show that auto sales have slipped more than expected. That’s the fourth month in a row of declining sales.

And Wall Street responded. Share prices of the big three took a hit.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes recently wrote a column analyzing the numbers. He joined Stateside to break down both the good news and the bad news for the Big Three. He also explains how Tesla factors into this.

Daniel Howes is a columnist with the Detroit News. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

April auto sales down; a hint of things to come?

By May 2, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Auto companies posted their second consecutive monthly sales decline in April.

Some analysts believe this is a sign the automakers’ seven-year winning streak is coming to an end.

Since 2010, Ford, General Motors and other automakers have seen their monthly sales grow and grow. Automakers sold a record 17.55 million vehicles in 2016.  

However, the car companies have been relying more and more on discounts and deals to bring buyers in.   But even that hasn’t been enough lately.

Case in point: April, which was not a good month for the auto companies.

Dip in auto sales could lead to production cuts, but don’t panic just yet

By Apr 4, 2017
Ford Motor Company saw its sales drop by 7% from March of 2016, the most of the Big Three automakers.
Ford Motor Company

U.S. automakers sold 1.56 million new cars and trucks in March. That's down 1.6% from this time last year.

Michigan risks falling further behind if it doesn’t get serious about change

By Apr 29, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

As wake up calls go, think tank reports ain’t much.

Yeah, they marshal the grim statistics. They make harsh comparisons. They tell the people who bother to read them, mostly the already converted, just how Michigan is failing in education and job growth, in per-capita income and in the number of adults who work.

Describing what’s broken is easy. Moving voters and their representatives to act is hard. The sad truth about the Michigan culture over the past generation is that it doesn’t move much without a full-blown crisis like the auto collapse or Detroit’s bankruptcy.

Howes: As battle with Silicon Valley intensifies, Detroit Three growth streak plateaus

By Apr 27, 2017
Fiat ensignia on a vehicle
Martin Abegglen / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It's a double dose of good news for Fiat Chrysler.

First-quarter profits are coming in, and Fiat Chrysler net profits are up 34% over year-ago levels, including a strong showing in Europe.

Despite all the good news, Michigan still has a growth problem

By Apr 21, 2017
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

By now you’ve heard about Michigan’s “Comeback.”

You can find it in booming auto sales and fat corporate profits. You can feel it in a 5.1% unemployment rate. That’s roughly a third of its high point in the throes of the Great Recession.

You can see the revival all over downtown Detroit. That’s where billions in fresh capital are remaking an urban core into the kind of hip and happening place that a lot of folks thought they’d never see in the city America gave up for dead.

But that’s only part of the story.

Howes: Flint water choice a reminder of dumb politics that got us here

By Apr 20, 2017
A photo collage of Flint, Michigan
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

It's the newest twist in the tragic story of Flint and its water.

Mayor Karen Weaver wants her city to keep drawing its water from the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority for the next 30 years.

Detroit’s not-too-distant record of failure weighs on investor perception

By Apr 15, 2017
NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

These days, Detroit is all about showing it’s new. It’s different. That it’s learned from the past.

Then what happened at the New York Auto Show this week? Markets collided, and the winners are buyers of trucks, SUVs and even muscle cars, not investors hot for all things electric.

Major players transformed the Big Apple into a shameless celebration of size and horsepower. It’s more evidence that the emissions-free future touted by the industry and rewarded by traders is trumped by reality, that is: consumer demand, low interest rates and cheap gas.