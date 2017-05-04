Howes: Auto sales slump may signal GM, Ford aren’t seen as big players in autonomous vehicles

Stateside's conversation with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.

Recent reports show that auto sales have slipped more than expected. That’s the fourth month in a row of declining sales.

And Wall Street responded. Share prices of the big three took a hit.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes recently wrote a column analyzing the numbers. He joined Stateside to break down both the good news and the bad news for the Big Three. He also explains how Tesla factors into this.

Daniel Howes is a columnist with the Detroit News. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)