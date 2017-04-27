Howes: As battle with Silicon Valley intensifies, Detroit Three growth streak plateaus

Stateside's conversation with Daniel Howes, columnist and associate business editor of the Detroit News.

It's a double dose of good news for Fiat Chrysler.

First-quarter profits are coming in, and Fiat Chrysler net profits are up 34% over year-ago levels, including a strong showing in Europe.



But news from Dearborn was not quite as rosy with Ford profits down 35% over the first quarter, although the company still says it's on track to make $9 billion in pre-tax profit. Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to break down what's happening right now in the auto industry. Daniel Howes is a columnist with The Detroit News. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan. (Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)