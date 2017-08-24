Howes: Chinese automaker wants to buy Fiat Chrysler, global credibility

Stateside's conversation with Daniel Howes, columnist and associate business editor at the Detroit News.

Change is in the wind at Chrysler headquarters in Auburn Hills.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside today to explain what's behind Great Wall Motors' interest in buying Fiat Chrysler.

"The Chinese have shown an interest in trying to buy their way into the established global auto industry," Howes said. "They're not in a position like, say, the Japanese, who can leverage a Toyota brand made in Japan, or a Honda brand made in Japan, and export it."

Howes said bringing a Chinese brand to the United States is "potentially very fraught." He said those brands lack the right amount of credibility.

"So they're looking for ways to buy it, and buy credibility," he said.

Listen above to hear Howes explain why Fiat Chrysler is not in a position to play at the same level as General Motors and Ford. You'll also hear why the Jeep brand is so pivotal to this conversation.

