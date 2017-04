Stateside's conversation with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.

It's the newest twist in the tragic story of Flint and its water.

Mayor Karen Weaver wants her city to keep drawing its water from the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority for the next 30 years.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to discuss Flint’s decision. (Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)