WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Howes: Ford may shed 10% of jobs. Here's what that means for Michigan.

By 20 minutes ago
  • Ford Motor Company's headquarters in Dearborn.
    Mulitple reports indicate that Ford may cut salaried workers in North America and Asia.
    Ford Motor Company

Ford has reportedly come up with an answer to its lackluster stock performance: shed jobs.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford is getting ready to cut about 10% of its workforce to help boost its stock price.

Reuters further reported that those jobs will come from salaried workers in North America and Asia, not hourly workers.

Meanwhile, Ford has not confirmed it is cutting jobs. According to CNBC, the company said in a statement: “We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation."

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to discuss the story.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
Ford Motor Company
employment
Daniel Howes

Related Content

Ford Motor Co. to slash global workforce by 10%

By 6 hours ago
Ford Motor Co. headquarters
Ford Motor Company

The Ford Motor Company is planning to cut its global workforce by about 10%.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the cuts aim to boost the company's profits and stock price. The report states that the company's stock has fallen in the three years since Mark Fields become CEO.

Auto sales fell in March and April, with Ford falling 7.2% in year-over-year sales.

April auto sales down; a hint of things to come?

By May 2, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Auto companies posted their second consecutive monthly sales decline in April.

Some analysts believe this is a sign the automakers’ seven-year winning streak is coming to an end.

Since 2010, Ford, General Motors and other automakers have seen their monthly sales grow and grow. Automakers sold a record 17.55 million vehicles in 2016.  

However, the car companies have been relying more and more on discounts and deals to bring buyers in.   But even that hasn’t been enough lately.

Case in point: April, which was not a good month for the auto companies.

Howes: Auto sales slump may signal GM, Ford aren’t seen as big players in autonomous vehicles

By May 4, 2017
General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio file photo

Recent reports show that auto sales have slipped more than expected. That’s the fourth month in a row of declining sales.

And Wall Street responded. Share prices of the big three took a hit.