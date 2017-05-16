Howes: Ford may shed 10% of jobs. Here's what that means for Michigan.

Stateside's conversation with Detroit News columnist Daniel Howes.

Ford has reportedly come up with an answer to its lackluster stock performance: shed jobs.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford is getting ready to cut about 10% of its workforce to help boost its stock price.

Reuters further reported that those jobs will come from salaried workers in North America and Asia, not hourly workers.

Meanwhile, Ford has not confirmed it is cutting jobs. According to CNBC, the company said in a statement: “We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation."

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to discuss the story.

