Howes: Give Detroit’s new QLINE a chance to succeed

The QLINE is a new streetcar system that will run along a 3.3 mile stretch of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The line debuts this Friday.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes wrote this week about the QLINE and what it means for the city’s reinvention.

Although some in the city have criticized the project, Howes said critics should give the project a chance.

