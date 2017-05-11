WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Howes: Give Detroit’s new QLINE a chance to succeed

By 19 minutes ago
  • M-1 Rail streetcar design
    The QLINE will soon join Detroit's transit landscape.
    M-1 Rail

The QLINE is a new streetcar system that will run along a 3.3 mile stretch of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The line debuts this Friday.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes wrote this week about the QLINE and what it means for the city’s reinvention.

Although some in the city have criticized the project, Howes said critics should give the project a chance.

Listen to Stateside’s interview with Daniel Howes above. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Daniel Howes
detroit mass transit

Related Content

The “tiny, tiny train” in a gigantic city: An outsider’s ode to Detroit’s People Mover

By Mar 9, 2017
Nick Tobier, the author of "Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue"
Courtesy of Nick Tobier

Think of it as an artistic “fan letter” to Detroit’s People Mover.

Artist Nick Tobier’s new book is Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue. It’s a collection of essays, photographs and poems inspired by the People Mover and the views it offers of Detroit’s geography and culture.

The first "Q-Line" streetcar will be delivered to Detroit ahead of schedule

By Bryce Huffman Sep 14, 2016
M-1 Rail streetcar design
M-1 Rail

Detroit's light rail system will get its first streetcar delivered ahead of schedule. 

M1-Rail officials say the first streetcar for the "Q-Line" will be delivered Wednesday, nearly two months ahead of initial projections. There will be four streetcars when the Q-Line opens. 

M1-Rail's Sommer Woods says when the streetcar arrives, they will immediately begin training and testing.

Saying no to decent and reliable public transit

By Jul 29, 2016

If I had young adult children I might have called last night and told them, “I’m sorry, but Metropolitan Detroit is hopeless. You should start planning to move somewhere like Chicago.”

That’s because yesterday, two selfish and short-sighted men sabotaged perhaps our last best hope to bring decent 21st century mass transit to a region that largely operates on a 1955 model with worse roads.