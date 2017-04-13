Howes: Investors like electric, but New York Auto Show spotlights gas-guzzlers

Stateside's conversation with Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist.

The big auto shows are a chance for automakers to show everyone what they're all about.

Automakers are making huge investments in electric cars and autonomous driving technology. But muscle cars and big, luxurious SUVs were the stars at this week's New York International Auto Show.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes spoke with Cynthia Canty about the New York show’s “shameless celebration of size and horsepower.”

Read his latest article on the topic here.

Daniel Howes is a columnist with the Detroit News. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)