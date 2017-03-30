WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Howes: Profit isn’t there yet, but Ford hopes its autonomous vehicle gamble will pay off

By 34 minutes ago
  • The Ford plant in Flat Rock is currently making Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals, but there's something new on the horizon.
    The Ford plant in Flatr Rock is currently making Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals, but there's something new on the horizon.
    Steve Shotwell / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Daniel Howes' column today in the Detroit News looks at some decisions by Ford Motor Company, and what they say about the future of the auto industry and Michigan.

Howes wrote about Ford’s investments in three plants, including an engine plant, and one retooling to make the returning Ford Ranger and Bronco. But he says it's what’s happening with that third investment that says a lot about what Ford is doing. 

The Ford plant in Flat Rock is currently making Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals, but there's something new on the horizon.

"They're also going to be building another data center, as well as the capability to build electrified and autonomous vehicles," Howes said. "To me, this is very symptomatic and symbolic of an industry that is really pursuing two tracks. The major players in the auto industry have got to place a lot of smart bets on the current business: the cars and trucks that generate the revenue and the profitability. And it also has got to make some smart bets on the future... and those things are not generating revenue and profits right now."

Listen to the full interview above to hear why automakers are putting a bigger emphasis on recruiting people from the tech industry, and how Wall Street is reacting to future-oriented investments like Ford's.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Ford Motor Company
Daniel Howes
autonomous cars
electric cars

Related Content

Will Ford’s new SUV plant in China draw fire from Donald Trump?

By Mar 15, 2017
American and Chinese flags
U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

President Donald Trump wants U.S. automakers to build their vehicles in the United States. U.S. carmakers want him to ease up on upcoming emissions regulations.

That's the framework for the president's visit with auto leaders today in Ypsilanti. The visit comes right on the heels of Ford's announcement that its luxury Lincoln unit will start building SUVs in China with a local partner.

Howes: GM sells off assets in Europe in effort to win control of automotive landscape

By Mar 9, 2017
ANDREA_44 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The big story from General Motors is its decision to bail on the European market by selling off its Opel and Vauxhall units to the French PSA Group.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes thinks there will be more to come in this worldwide automotive "dating game."

What’s left of Fordlândia, the transplanted Midwestern town in the Amazon

By Feb 24, 2017
Jeso Carneiro / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

In the 1920s, demand for rubber shot way up. With more cars being made, the auto manufacturers needed rubber for tires, hoses and other things.

Henry Ford decided he would go right to the source for his rubber. In 1928, he planned a rubber tree plantation and what essentially was a model Midwestern town along the Amazon River in Brazil.

He called it Fordlândia.

Ford Motor Co. plans new aerodynamic testing facility

By & Feb 15, 2017
Ford Motor Company's headquarters in Dearborn.
Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company plans to build a $200 million aerodynamic testing facility in suburban Detroit.

The Dearborn-based automaker announced Wednesday that the wind tunnel complex will be on 13 acres next to Ford's current Driveability Test Facility in Allen Park.

In an announcement, the company highlighted consumers' desire for improved fuel economy:

Bill Ford builds relationship with Donald Trump, but it’s a “very delicate dance”

By Feb 7, 2017
The Ford plant in Flat Rock is currently making Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals, but there's something new on the horizon.
Steve Shotwell / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

During the presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump blasted Ford Motor Company for building cars in Mexico. But despite the rocky start, a recent Bloomberg piece explains how Bill Ford, Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, is trying to maintain a relationship with the president.

For sale: Fiat Chrysler

By Mar 25, 2017
Chrysler headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
flickr user fiatontheweb / creative commons

By now it should be obvious that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is for sale.

Not in a desperate do-a-deal-now kind of way. But in a persistent, strategically logical way.

Why? Because CEO Sergio Marchionne says as much, repeatedly. He understands better than most the capital demands of today’s global auto industry -- and FCA’s limited capacity to meet them.