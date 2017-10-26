WUOMFM
Howes: Suspicion of state motives holds up new water source decision in Flint

  • University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
    “It seems only logical that the only real stable choice that brings in treated water that does not have to be treated by the Flint plant is the Great Lakes Authority," Howes said, but the council still hasn't made a choice.
There's a political and legal battle happening over Flint's drinking water.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson ordered Flint's City Council to choose a long-term source of drinking water, scolding the council for taking so long to green light the city's deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The Council punted this week, okaying a short-term deal with the GLWA. But the tug of war between Flint's Mayor Karen Weaver, the council, the state, and Judge Lawson continues.

Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist, joined Stateside to share his take on Flint’s water options.

“The people really pushing the city of Flint to do this, to go to Great Lakes, is the state of Michigan,” Howes said, “And naturally, in Flint, there is suspicion of anything that the state is trying to push them to do.”

However, making a deal with the state’s choice, the GLWA, seems to be the smartest choice to Howes.

“Given the choices,” Howes said, “It seems only logical that the only real stable choice that brings in treated water that does not have to be treated by the Flint plant is the Great Lakes Authority.”

Flint water crisis
flint water plant
Daniel Howes

Federal judge may rule soon on motions on Flint's future water source

By Oct 24, 2017
A federal judge may rule soon on whether to give the Flint city council more time decide on a future drinking water source for the city.

Tuesday, attorneys for the state of Michigan and city of Flint filed responses to a motion from the Flint city council asking for a delay in an order that it decide on a water source.

Four more criminally charged for their role in the Flint water crisis

By Dec 20, 2016
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette continues to bring charges against those involved in decisions leading up to the Flint water crisis.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed criminal charges against two former City of Flint employees, and two former state-appointed emergency managers in Flint.  

The four charged are:

  • Darnell Earley, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Gerald Ambrose, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Howard Croft, former Director of Public Works in Flint
  • Daugherty Johnson, former Flint Utilities Director

The defendants were charged with a range of felony charges, including “willful neglect of duty,” “false pretenses,” and “misconduct in office.”

For this family, leaving Flint during the water crisis wasn't easy

By Dec 15, 2016
Dana and Charles Banks in front of their Flint home, shortly before they sold it..
A year ago, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency in the city. Now, officials say the water is improving, but it’s still not safe to drink without a filter.

The water crisis has forced some people to make tough choices.

Dana Banks and her husband Charles were both born and raised in Flint, and they still have a lot of family here. Their church is here. Their house, right near downtown, is the first home they bought together.