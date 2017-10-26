Howes: Suspicion of state motives holds up new water source decision in Flint

Stateside’s conversation with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.

There's a political and legal battle happening over Flint's drinking water.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson ordered Flint's City Council to choose a long-term source of drinking water, scolding the council for taking so long to green light the city's deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The Council punted this week, okaying a short-term deal with the GLWA. But the tug of war between Flint's Mayor Karen Weaver, the council, the state, and Judge Lawson continues.

Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist, joined Stateside to share his take on Flint’s water options.

“The people really pushing the city of Flint to do this, to go to Great Lakes, is the state of Michigan,” Howes said, “And naturally, in Flint, there is suspicion of anything that the state is trying to push them to do.”

However, making a deal with the state’s choice, the GLWA, seems to be the smartest choice to Howes.

“Given the choices,” Howes said, “It seems only logical that the only real stable choice that brings in treated water that does not have to be treated by the Flint plant is the Great Lakes Authority.”



