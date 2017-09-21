Howes: There’s a certain peril to luring jobs to Michigan with public incentives

Stateside's conversation with Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist.

It's a big game hunt, with big investment and a lot of jobs on the line.

This week, Wisconsin's governor signed the legislation that landed a monster project from Taiwan-based Foxconn, which is promising a $10 billion investment and up to 13,000 jobs.

But at what price to taxpayers?

Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist, joined Stateside to discuss what this deal means for Wisconsin.

Foxconn has been promised $3 billion over the course of 15 years to essentially offset startup costs, for which taxpayers are on the hook.

Michigan was also vying to attract Foxconn before losing out to Wisconsin. While the deal fell through at the time, Lansing is still angling to land a deal with the Taiwanese electronics company in the future. Howes doesn’t think Michigan is in a position to make an offer like Wisconsin’s, though.

Listen above for the full conversation.

