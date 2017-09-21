WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Howes: There’s a certain peril to luring jobs to Michigan with public incentives

By 1 hour ago
  • laptop with Foxconn label on it
    Foxconn is moving to Wisconsin, at a high price to the state's taxpayers.
    Christopher Bulle / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It's a big game hunt, with big investment and a lot of jobs on the line. 

This week, Wisconsin's governor signed the legislation that landed a monster project from Taiwan-based Foxconn, which is promising a $10 billion investment and up to 13,000 jobs. 

But at what price to taxpayers?

Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist, joined Stateside to discuss what this deal means for Wisconsin.

Foxconn has been promised $3 billion over the course of 15 years to essentially offset startup costs, for which taxpayers are on the hook. 

Michigan was also vying to attract Foxconn before losing out to Wisconsin. While the deal fell through at the time, Lansing is still angling to land a deal with the Taiwanese electronics company in the future. Howes doesn’t think Michigan is in a position to make an offer like Wisconsin’s, though.

Listen above for the full conversation.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
foxconn
economic development
tax incentives

Related Content

It’s not just Foxconn. The Michigan-China trade relationship is growing.

By Aug 7, 2017
Rick Snyder and Terry Gou shaking hands
Michigan Governor's Office

 


A lot is happening with Michigan’s business relationship with China these days.

Shortly after losing out to Wisconsin for a massive new Foxconn facility, Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law a major tax incentive package designed to attract Foxconn and other foreign corporations to the state. Now, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant is rumored to have plans for a smaller facility in Michigan after all. 

A better way to lure big businesses? Invest in future, don’t bite on Amazon’s “farce”

By Sep 11, 2017
simone.brunozzi / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Amazon plans to build another headquarters in North America. It's dropped a request for proposals, an RFP. That means the competition has begun – cities and states will be tripping over one another, trying to land this prize.

But Richard Shearer, a senior research associate and senior project manager with the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, argues there’s a very good chance Amazon already knows where it wants to build this second headquarters, and that this is basically a faux competition.