Howes: What does business leaders’ optimism mean for Detroit’s future?

Stateside's conversation with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.

Detroit's re-invention continues to gather momentum, according to a new survey.

The Kresge Foundation survey painted a rosy picture of Detroit's economic future.

Local respondents had a more positive impression of the city’s business potential than national leaders, but both groups were optimistic.

“There’s a lot of momentum and a lot of enthusiasm,” said Daniel Howes, Detroit News business columnist. Low costs of real estate have helped that growth, he said, and the unique character of the buildings are attractive to outside investors.

In addition, survey respondents of all races had similar levels of optimism about Detroit’s business future. That surprised Howes, who had expected more disparity.

