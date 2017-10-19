WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Hundreds of Brits expected to invade Detroit for “once-in-a-lifetime” homage to soul music

By
  • The British invade the St. Regis Hotel this weekend at the Detroit A Go Go event.
    Wikimedia Commons

A British invasion is coming to Detroit. 

This week a five-day music festival called Detroit a Go Go kicks off in the city.  Phil Dick organized that festival and he joined Stateside today to explain why the music appeals so much to British listeners.

"When Motown first broke in the UK in the early 60's, and some of the Motown artists did a tour, it just kind of struck a chord with us here in the UK," he said. "We liked the sound, we liked the rhythm, we liked the beat, and we just kept on liking that kind of music ever since."

Listen above for Stateside's conversation about the inaugural Motown event.

Tags: 
Detroit
motown
British invasion
soul

