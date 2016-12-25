WUOMFM

Hundreds recover natural gas after fire in Upper Peninsula

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) - A utility says more than 700 customers have had their natural gas service restored after a ruptured line caused an explosion and fire in the Upper Peninsula.

Semco Energy says crews continue to go door-to-door Saturday afternoon in the L'Anse area in Baraga County.

The process of restoring gas service involves going to each address to shut off the valve and then returning to open it.

About 1,200 customers have been affected by the outage.

Authorities say a car driven by a sleepy driver went off U.S. 41 early Friday morning, struck a gas line and caused a fire at a utility station in the L'Anse area near Lake Superior. There were no injuries.

Schools and a bingo hall were being used as warming centers for people without heat.

1,200 without heat after car crash ruptures gas line in L'anse, Michigan

By Tyler Scott Dec 23, 2016
An early morning single-car accident severed natural gas service to the village of L'anse, Michgan, affecting around 1,2000 customers
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Approximately 1,200 people in the eastern U.P. village of L’anse, Michigan are without natural gas service after a driver collided with a gas line early Friday morning.

According to Jeff Hubbard, emergency manager for Baraga County, a man who had been driving long hours crashed into a Semco Energy gate station at 3:43am, Friday. 

"The accident resulted in damage to the gas line, (and) a subsequent fire," Hubbard said. "The driver of the vehicle was taken from the scene and treated at a local hospital."