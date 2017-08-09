Hurley hospital nurses voting on strike authorization

Nurses and pharmacists at Flint’s Hurley medical center are voting today on a strike authorization.

The hospital and nurses' union have been at odds over a new contract since the old one expired last year. The hospital’s negotiating team sent the union their “last, best offer” in June.

Union president Pamela Campbell says the vote will help decide the union’s next move.

“We felt the need to get a feel [about] what’s going on with our members, so we know where to go from here,” says Campbell. “Since we won’t have a contract, and we’re not in the process of negotiations.”

Results of the vote won’t be known until early September.