WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

“I hope it is the beginning of a movement:” Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha heads to March for Science

By 1 hour ago
  • Protesters at the People's Climate March in 2014.
    Protesters at the People's Climate March in 2014.
    nl.monteiro / Flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Tomorrow, Earth Day, the March for Science will be held in Washington, D.C. Other marches are planned for hundreds of cities around the world.

The organizers’ mission statement reads: “The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest.”

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, one of the heroes in uncovering the Flint water crisis, will be in Washington for the March for Science. She spoke to Stateside’s Lester Graham about the march.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
mona hanna-attisha
march for science

Related Content

Experts caution Flint residents that 'whole house water filters' have a downside

By Jan 21, 2017
A kitchen sink in Flint with a point-of-use water filter.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

In Flint, experts are warning that one potential solution to the city’s lead-tainted tap water has some serious potential downsides.

Whole house filters cleanse water of impurities and chemicals. Groups have been promoting their use in Flint to screen out lead. A company gave a presentation to the city council just a few days ago.

But experts say the filters have a downside.

Dr. Mona Hanna Attisha helped raised the alarm about lead in Flint’s tap water. She says ‘whole-house’ filters don’t screen out lead that leaches from pipes and filters inside the home.

Flint doc: “I actually feel like I’m writing prescriptions for hope these days”

By Sep 19, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

 

  

It has been a year now since Michigan and the world learned that the lead levels of children living in areas of Flint has doubled, even tripled.

It was September 2015 when pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha braved the scorn of certain state employees to present her stunning research findings that proved that elevated lead levels in Flint children correlated to the the switch to Flint River water.

  

As we know by now, the dismissive state officials were wrong, and Hanna-Attisha was right.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is a hero for our time

By Jun 3, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who you might call the woman who saved the children of Flint, was only given 15 minutes to talk at the Mackinac Policy Conference, a brief space sandwiched between other events Wednesday, called a “Mackinac Moment.”

But it was by far the most compelling session of the conference. She showed a picture of one of her young patients she recently examined, a child who had been drinking lead-contaminated water until quite recently.

“Her mom asked me, ‘Is she going to be okay?’