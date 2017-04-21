“I hope it is the beginning of a movement:” Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha heads to March for Science

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, one of the heroes in uncovering the Flint water crisis.

Tomorrow, Earth Day, the March for Science will be held in Washington, D.C. Other marches are planned for hundreds of cities around the world.

The organizers’ mission statement reads: “The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest.”

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, one of the heroes in uncovering the Flint water crisis, will be in Washington for the March for Science. She spoke to Stateside’s Lester Graham about the march.

