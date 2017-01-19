"I want to be seen": Ann Arbor woman prepares for March on Washington

Stateside's conversation with Pam Weiss of Ann Arbor

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.

Pam Weiss of Ann Arbor plans to hop on a bus tomorrow to join the march in Washington.

For Weiss, it's not just about being anti-Trump.

"It's about women," said Weiss. "It's about people who are other. People who feel like they don't have a fair shake in this country, like they can't make it. They can't get ahead. And there's no way for them ever to get there."

Listen to the full interview above to learn how Weiss is getting ready for the march and what message she hopes to send to the Trump administration and politicians in Washington.

