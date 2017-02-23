ICE arrests in Ypsilanti make everyone feel unsafe, says mayor

Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds is denouncing recent arrests made by immigration agents in the city.

She says residents witnessed at least two people being arrested by ICE this week. Mlive reports four people were detained.

Edmonds says Ypsilanti wants its undocumented residents to feel safe, which is why officials and police will not ask someone questions about their status, when they access services or report crimes, or get pulled over for a broken taillight.

But she says there's only so much the city can do when the federal government is cracking down.

"People who work in our community, who go to school here, who traverse through our community – they are scared," says Edmonds.

Edmonds says even legal immigrants are afraid they could be arrested.

"Latino people have to worry about carrying that kind of proof with them because who knows what will happen if they don't have that on them and they are pulled over by border patrol or ICE agents."

An ICE spokeswoman declined to tell Michigan Radio anything about the arrests, saying any information regarding local arrests can only be disclosed after receipt of a Freedom of Information Act Request.