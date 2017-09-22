WUOMFM
Stateside

ICE raids increased this week across state, says immigration lawyer

ICE raids increased across the state this week.
Credit KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

This week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested ten workers at a farm labor camp near Hart, Michigan. The undocumented immigrants were harvesting crops at a farm.

“The nine men have been taken to a detention facility in Youngstown, OH, which is about 480 miles from where they were picked up,” said Susan Reed, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. “The one woman we believe was taken to the Calhoun County jail.”

The arrest is part of a larger immigration crackdown by the Trump administration. As a candidate, Trump promised to cut off illegal immigration during the 2016 campaign.

ICE raids could interrupt the state’s agricultural industry.

“It’s estimated that about half of Michigan’s agricultural workforce is undocumented,” Reed said.

This past week was a notably busy time for Reed’s team of immigration lawyers.

“Our phones have absolutely blown up this week,” she said.

Listen above for the entire conversation with Susan Reed, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

Related Content

10 farm workers arrested in West Michigan ICE raid

By Sep 21, 2017
Blueberries
Andrew Malone / Flickr

Ten undocumented immigrants were rounded up Tuesday in what immigrant advocates say is the first major farm labor camp raid in Michigan since President Trump took office.

The ten workers were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcment officials Tuesday night at their labor camp near Hart, roughly 40 miles north of Muskegon.

The nine male farm workers are currently in ICE custody in Youngstown, Ohio. The lone female farm worker arrested in is Calhoun County, Michigan. It's unclear whether the workers will be deported.

It’s a constant worry for Michigan farmers: Will I have enough workers?

By & Aug 30, 2017
two workers picking apples in an orchard
Courtesy of Great Lakes Agricultural Labor Services


   

Michigan fruit growers are nearing a crucial time of the year: harvest season. But those farmers are struggling to find enough labor to fill their needs.

People are no longer turning up at the farm looking for work, said Rob Steffens, owner of Steffens Orchard in Sparta, just north of Grand Rapids. Steffens needs more than 40 workers each year for his 280-acre orchard. He’s on track to have enough this year, but he says some workers have told him they aren’t returning.

Recent ICE raid and looming deportations: like a "police state," attorney says

By Jul 9, 2017
Pamela, Lourdes and Bryan Quintana-Salazar.
Kate Wells

Lourdes Salazar Bautista says even though her kids are U.S. citizens and one of them has a scholarship at Michigan State University, she just can’t go back to Mexico next month without them.

Michigan farmers say they can handle one day, but a week without immigrants would “cripple us"

By Feb 16, 2017
Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Apples and immigration documents. Soybeans and border walls. Today is a “Day Without Immigrants,” and a number of Michigan farms are quieter than normal.

Businesses of all kinds are closed across the country as immigrants stayed home from work and school in response to President Trump’s immigration policies.

This “Day Without Immigrants” reaches not just factories and restaurants, but Michigan’s farms, where migrant and undocumented workers make up a large percentage of the work force.