WUOMFM

If wolves are removed from the endangered species list, hunting them will be legal in Michigan

By 10 minutes ago
  • Wolf prints in the snow.
    Wolf prints in the snow.
    Rolf Peterson

Don’t grab your rifle just yet. Wolves are still on the federal endangered species list, so the law won’t take effect until they’re removed.

A 2014 state law allowing wolf hunting was recently struck down by the Michigan Court of Appeals on a technicality.

And at the polls, voters have said “no” to similar legislation multiple times.

Jill Fritz is the director of Keep Michigan Wolves Protected.

“We’re appalled at the open contempt for Michigan voters that Governor Snyder demonstrated by signing this third wolf hunting bill into law,” Fritz says.

Proponents of the legislation say it’s needed to deal with the wolf population in places like the Upper Peninsula.

Anna Heaton is a spokesperson for the governor. She says his decision to sign the bill was based wasn’t about supporting wolf hunting. Rather, it was about science.

“There are legitimate instances of danger to humans and danger to livestock,” Heaton said. “This was something that he took into consideration that okay this is an actual problem and the natural resources commission needs to be able to regulate it.”

The law contains a small appropriation to fight Asian carp and other aquatic invasive species – which will make it immune to a referendum vote. 

Tags: 
wolves

Related Content

What should be done about Isle Royale's wolves and moose?

By Aug 20, 2015
John Vucetich and Rolf Peterson / Isle Royale Wolf-Moose study

There are just three wolves left on Isle Royale in Lake Superior.  And researchers estimate there are 1,250 moose.  

The National Park Service is deciding whether or not to step in.

The park service is in the early stages of creating a management plan for the wolves and moose on the island.

National Park Service examines impact of importing wolves to Isle Royale

By Tyler Scott Dec 16, 2016
Researchers estimate just two wolves remain on Isle Royale.
John Vucetich/Rolf Peterson / Michigan Tech

The National Park Service is considering bringing more wolves to Isle Royale to save the declining population on Michigan's only national park.

The new report details the expected environmental impact of several plans that could bring more wolves to the island.

The last winter study on the island's wolf population estimates only two wolves remain.

The Park Service’s report lists a “preferred alternative” of importing 20 to 30 wolves to the island, along with three other alternative management plans.

Gray wolf confirmed in lower peninsula

By Rebecca Kruth Sep 17, 2015
Gray wolf
Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

The presence of a gray wolf in Michigan's lower peninsula was confirmed this week.  

In the winter of 2014, a motion-activated wildlife camera on the reservation of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians captured several shots of what appeared to be a wolf.