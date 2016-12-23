If you trip on a sidewalk, you might not be able to sue under this bill

Michigan’s trial lawyers are urging Governor Rick Snyder to veto a bill they say will make it harder to sue cities and towns for injuries from uneven sidewalks.

Tom Waun is the president of the Michigan Association for Justice.

He says the bill would put plaintiffs in a ‘Catch-22’. They wouldn’t be able to sue if they trip on a crack less than 2 inches in height. But if the crack is more than two inches, the law finds they should have been able to see it and avoid tripping.

Waun says that’s not fair.

“This particular bill essentially grants municipalities immunity from being sued for having defective sidewalks,” says Waun.

The governor’s office says the bill is still under review.

A spokeswoman does not expect Governor Snyder to take action on the bill until at least next week.