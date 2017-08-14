Incompetent to stand trial in Michigan: Man jailed for nearly a year before getting psychiatric help

Stateside's conversation with defense attorney Michael Ewing and Tshara Dawson, Justin Lee Dawson's older sister.

What happens to someone when they're found mentally incompetent to stand trial in Michigan? One Flint man's story offers some clues.

Justin Lee Dawson is severely developmentally disabled. Though Dawson is 28 years old, his family says he has the IQ of a six-year-old child.

After Genesee County prosecutors charged him with felony criminal sexual conduct in January of 2016, Dawson spent nearly a year in the county jail before he was moved to a state psychiatric facility.

That long wait, along with what's happened since, has left Justin's family and his court-appointed attorney angry and frustrated.

Michael Ewing is Dawson’s former defense attorney, but he continues speaking out for his former client.

“When I met Justin, and I was appointed to handle his case, and I was speaking to him about the charges and the courts and what was going on, I could see in his eyes this innocent kid – and I mean innocent at heart kid who really did not understand what was happening,” Ewing said. “He had no idea what the courts were doing. He didn’t understand what the role of the prosecutor was. He was very, very confused. And it was really heartbreaking to look at him and try to explain to him what’s happening to him when he doesn’t understand.”

Tshara Dawson is Justin’s older sister. Listen above to learn why Tshara said, “All of this that happened was blown way past what it needed to be.”

You'll also hear Justin Lee Dawson's full story.

